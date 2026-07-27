Newton County Schools hacking incident: FBI joins investigation

The Brief Newton County Schools identified unauthorized network activity that disrupted district systems right before the start of the school year. FBI agents and cybersecurity experts are assisting the school district to investigate the scope of the incident. Middle school open houses will proceed as planned with temporary scheduling adjustments for families.



Newton County Schools officials are investigating a cybersecurity incident that compromised district systems shortly before the start of the new academic year, system leaders said.

Newton County schools system cyberattack

What we know:

Newton County Schools technology staff detected unauthorized network activity affecting district systems and applications. System leaders immediately took affected systems offline to secure the network, contain the intrusion and protect sensitive data.

Federal law enforcement agents with the FBI are assisting the district alongside the Georgia Department of Education, legal counsel and cybersecurity specialists. Officials confirmed middle school open house events will still take place, though staff will use alternative paper processes because district networks currently cannot display student class schedules.

System outage investigation

What we don't know:

District officials have not yet confirmed the exact source or full scope of the network disruption. Leaders have not announced dates for elementary and high school open houses, nor have they confirmed if student or employee personal data was compromised during the breach.

Superintendent cyber response update

What they're saying:

"Our highest priorities remain the safety and well-being of our students and employees, maintaining the continuity of our operations and preparing for a successful opening to the school year," Superintendent Dr. Bradley said.

"Newton County Schools has always been defined by the dedication of our people and that commitment remains unwavering," Bradley added. "We appreciate your patience, flexibility, and your continued support as we work to resolve this matter".

Newton County student schedule recovery

What's next:

Cybersecurity experts continue working to restore district applications safely and responsibly. School leaders plan to share schedule updates for elementary and high school open houses as soon as additional details are verified.