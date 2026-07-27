Atlanta police need help identifying suspect in Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. shooting

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The Brief Atlanta police are searching for a suspect after three people were shot during a fight on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard NW. All three victims were taken to Grady Hospital with gunshot wounds and were conscious and breathing following the violent encounter. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for anonymous tips that lead to an arrest and indictment.



Investigators are seeking the public's help to identify a suspect after a physical altercation escalated into a shooting that wounded three people on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard NW on July 5.

What we know:

Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 500 block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard NW at approximately 2:36 a.m. on July 5.

Upon arrival, officers found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds after a physical fight escalated into gunfire. One person was shot in the upper abdomen, another in the right hand and right thigh, and the third in the left calf.

Grady EMS transported all three victims to Grady Hospital for treatment. Authorities noted that all three individuals were alert, conscious and breathing when emergency personnel arrived.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names of the three victims or updated their current medical conditions.

Investigators have also not identified the specific person of interest shown in surveillance photos or revealed what started the initial fight.

Atlanta Police Department investigators are searching for a person of interest shown in surveillance photos after a physical fight escalated into a shooting that wounded three people in the 500 block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard NW in West Atlanta o Expand

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the person of interest is asked to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and qualify for a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment. Tips can be submitted by calling 404-577-8477, visiting www.stopcrimeatl.org, using the P3 Tips mobile app, or texting CSGA to 738477.