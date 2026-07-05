3 injured after fight sparks gunfire in northwest Atlanta

article

The Brief An early Sunday morning shooting in northwest Atlanta left three people injured following a physical altercation that escalated into gunfire. Atlanta police officers responded to the 500 block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard around 2:36 a.m. and discovered three wounded victims. Emergency responders transported all three alert and conscious victims to Grady Hospital for medical treatment.



Three people are recovering after an argument escalated into gunfire early Sunday morning in northwest Atlanta, according to police.

What we know:

Atlanta police officers responded to the 500 block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard around 2:36 a.m. Sunday for reports of a person shot. When authorities arrived at the scene, they discovered three victims with gunshot wounds, police said.

One person was shot in the upper abdomen, another in the right hand and right thigh, and a third in the left calf. Medics transported all three victims to Grady Hospital, while they were reportedly alert, conscious and breathing.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Three people were injured by gunfire after a shooting broke out in the 500 block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard NW on June 5, 2026. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the identities or current medical conditions of the three individuals who were hospitalized. Investigators have not stated if any suspects have been identified or if anyone is currently in custody.