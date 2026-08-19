Man robbed at gunpoint near Atlanta Beltline's Eastside Trail

article

The Brief Atlanta police are looking for four male suspects involved in an armed robbery along Ponce De Leon Avenue NE. A victim was confronted by a group of males and robbed at gunpoint near the Atlanta Beltline’s Eastside Trail. The suspects stole the victim's beanie before running away from the scene.



Investigators are searching for four male suspects after a man was robbed at gunpoint near the Atlanta Beltline’s Eastside Trail Saturday night.

What we know:

Atlanta police officers went to 699 Ponce De Leon Ave NE around 9:35 p.m. Saturday to respond to a robbery report.

When officers arrived, they spoke with a victim who said a group of males confronted him.

One of the suspects held a gun and demanded the victim's beanie, according to police. The victim handed it over, and the group ran away on foot.

Officers said the victim was not hurt during the armed robbery.

Surveillance video of the four male suspects has been released, but authorities have not publicly identified them.

What we don't know:

Investigators are still working to figure out the circumstances surrounding the incident as the investigation continues. Anyone with information can send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers Atlanta.