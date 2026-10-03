Police search for person of interest after man allegedly slashed in jaw

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The Brief Atlanta police are asking for help identifying a person of interest after a man was slashed in his jaw on Marietta Street NW in May. Investigators said a victim was waiting for a boot to be removed from a vehicle on May 27 when four men approached him. Police said a person slashed the victim in the jaw with a knife-like object before driving away in a gray sedan.



Atlanta police are asking for the public's help to identify a person of interest after police said a man was slashed in the jaw while waiting for a vehicle boot to be removed in May.

What we know:

Officers responded to Emory Midtown Hospital on May 27 after receiving reports of a victim seeking treatment for a severe cut on his right jaw, police said.

Authorities added investigators determined the assault happened in the 900 block of Marietta Street NW. According to police, the victim and a witness were waiting to have a vehicle boot removed when four men approached them. One suspect, described as wearing a gray sweater with an afro, engaged with the witness before confronting the victim.

Police said a physical altercation followed, during which the suspect allegedly used a knife-like weapon to slash the victim's jaw and searched through his pockets. All four men then got into a gray sedan and drove eastbound on Marietta Street NW, according to police.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed whether any items were stolen from the victim during the altercation.

Authorities have not released the identity or condition update of the victim.

What you can do:

Anyone who recognizes the person of interest in the photo is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, submit a tip online at stopcrimeatl.org, or text CSGA to 738477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.