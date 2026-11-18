The Brief DeKalb County police are investigating a serious crash involving a fire truck on eastbound Interstate 20 at Turner Hill Road. Early reports indicated one person had died and someone was trapped. All eastbound lanes were blocked, with drivers directed off at Lithonia Industrial Boulevard. Covington Highway was recommended as an alternate route.



DeKalb County police were investigating a serious crash involving a fire truck on eastbound Interstate 20 at Turner Hill Road in Stonecrest.

What we know:

Early reports indicated one person had died and someone was trapped. No fire personnel were injured, according to the DeKalb fire department.

All eastbound lanes were blocked as police worked at the scene. Drivers were being directed off the interstate at Lithonia Industrial Boulevard, and Covington Highway was recommended as an alternate route.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.