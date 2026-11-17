The Brief More than 1.4 million Georgia residents face potential delays or cuts to food assistance under a proposed federal SNAP rule change. Ending automatic SNAP eligibility for certain families could strip Georgia children of free school meals and hit elderly residents hardest. Federal officials argue the current policy fuels fraud and high error rates, while local food banks warn they cannot meet rising demand.



A proposed federal rule change by the Trump administration to end automatic food stamp eligibility could strip benefits from more than 6 million people nationwide and trigger ripple effects across Georgia.

Proposed Georgia SNAP changes

What we know:

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is proposing an end to broad-based categorical eligibility, a rule allowing states flexibility on who qualifies for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. Currently, the rule cuts down on paperwork by automatically qualifying families for SNAP if they receive Temporary Assistance for Needy Families benefits.

Experts said Georgia uses the rule very narrowly, though about 1.4 million people use SNAP across the state. The USDA is accepting public comments on the proposed rule change through Dec. 10.

Questions in Georgia

What we don't know:

Dr. Sonia Tetlow with the nonpartisan Georgia Budget and Policy Institute said it is hard to pinpoint exactly how many people the proposal would impact in the state.

The Georgia Department of Human Services, which runs the Department of Family and Children Services, did not respond to a request for comment.

Ripple effects for families

Why you should care:

Ending the rule would force total assets—such as a paid-off home or a newly accessible 401(k)—to factor into eligibility, which Tetlow said could hit older adults with low monthly incomes the hardest. The change could also create paperwork backlogs for the Department of Family and Children Services, leading to benefit delays.

Tetlow noted those delays could end up costing the state, which already received a one-year deferment on a potential $540 million penalty due to a high payment error rate. Meanwhile, Atlanta Community Food Bank Interim CEO Jon West warned that losing SNAP could also sever children's access to school breakfast and lunch.

Federal fraud concerns raised

The other side:

In a statement, the USDA said the current rule may have allowed Georgia rapper Shawty Dred to commit the SNAP fraud he was arrested for last month.

"It has allowed states to take shortcuts, error rates to balloon, and those with income and assets far above federal limits access to a benefit meant for the neediest among us," a USDA spokesperson said.

Food bank network pressure

What they're saying:

West said more than 900,000 people are food insecure across the 29 counties his food bank serves, and continued cuts are already squeezing families.

"Kids may also lose eligibility for school breakfast and school lunch. So a number of these things are connected and can have a big impact on families," West said.

"There's a lot of people right now getting squeezed … our food bank, or any of us across the US can't backstop the federal government. These programs are designed to be there when people need them," West added.

Tetlow also explained how asset limits would affect seniors and outlined the state's financial risks.

"A 401K that they couldn't access before, but now they can, or they might have a house that they paid off over the long term, but they don't have a lot of monthly income," Tetlow said.

"Georgia's also facing the potential of a $540 million penalty because our payment error rate is so high. We got the deferment for a year because it was so high that the government said, Okay, you get an extra year to try to bring it down," Tetlow said.

Timeline for SNAP changes

What's next:

If the proposal is approved, West estimates it would not start affecting benefits until about 2028 or later as it moves through federal approval channels. However, a political changing of the guard in January—with Democrats taking over in some capacity in Washington and at the State House—could also impact the Trump administration's proposal.