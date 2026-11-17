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The Brief Athens-Clarke County police are searching for the driver of a black Jeep Grand Cherokee after a Saturday evening hit-and-run left a 53-year-old woman seriously hurt. Investigators determined the Jeep hit the woman as she walked across Baxter Street in a crosswalk with a green light around 6:10 p.m. Police believe a woman with dark hair was behind the wheel, with other passengers inside the SUV.



Athens-Clarke County police are asking for the public's help tracking down a driver who hit a 53-year-old woman in a crosswalk and kept going Saturday evening.

What we know:

The crash happened around 6:10 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Rocksprings Road and Baxter Street.

According to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, the 53-year-old woman was walking south across Baxter Street inside the crosswalk with a green signal when a black, four-door Jeep Grand Cherokee turned left onto Baxter Street from the north side of Rocksprings Road and hit her.

The woman suffered significant injuries and was taken to the hospital, where she remained in serious but stable condition.

Investigators believe the Jeep is a 2013 model, either slightly older or newer, and was driven by a white woman with dark hair. Police also spotted additional passengers riding inside the SUV.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the victim's name or shared a license plate number for the Jeep.

Investigators also have not confirmed which direction the SUV headed after the crash, or whether the Jeep might have visible front-end damage.

What you can do:

Anyone who recognizes the Jeep or has information about the driver or passengers is asked to contact Master Police Officer Joey Lewis at Joey.Lewis@accgov.com or 762-400-7169.