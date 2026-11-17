article

The Brief Two teens died, and a 16-year-old driver suffered serious injuries Tuesday after a high-speed Grantville crash following a Coweta County sheriff's pursuit. A deputy lost sight of the speeding Honda Accord on Highway 29 before finding it wrecked in a wooded area. The Georgia State Patrol Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is leading the active investigation into the fatal wreck near Minnie Sewell Road.



Two teenagers are dead and a third is fighting serious injuries at Grady Memorial Hospital after a single-vehicle crash ended a high-speed police chase Tuesday morning in Grantville.

What we know:

A Coweta County deputy reported that a Honda Accord carrying the teenagers sped past him on Interstate 85 near mile marker 39 at more than 100 mph.

The deputy pursued the car, lost sight of it, and later came upon the wrecked car in a wooded area at Highway 29 and Minnie Sewell Road in Grantville.

Coweta County 911 announced on Facebook that all lanes were temporarily shut down at Highway 29 near the crash site while authorities worked the scene.

Officials confirmed the victims were reportedly high school students in Coweta County, and the Georgia State Patrol has taken over the investigation.

Three teenage boys—two 16-year-olds and one 17-year-old—were inside the wrecked Honda Accord when the deputy reached the scene.

Emergency medical services and fire rescue responded immediately after the deputy requested help.

Two passengers, ages 16 and 17, died at the scene.

Paramedics transported the 16-year-old driver to Grady Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released the names or exact ages of the three teenagers involved.

Authorities also have not provided an update on the condition of the hospitalized teen or confirmed when Highway 29 will reopen to drivers.