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The Brief A DeKalb County grand jury indicted Jamal Toliaferro on Monday for three Tucker sexual assaults and kidnappings spanning a decade. Police arrested the 45-year-old man during a July fatal stabbing investigation on Evelyn Street, later matching his DNA to the cold cases. Investigators believe Toliaferro may have targeted additional victims and are asking anyone with information to contact prosecutors.



A DeKalb County grand jury indicted 45-year-old Jamal Toliaferro on Monday on 19 felony counts—including rape, kidnapping and armed robbery—after DNA from a July homicide investigation linked him to three unsolved attacks against women in Tucker dating back to 2014, prosecutors said.

What we know:

A DeKalb County grand jury indicted Jamal Toliaferro on Monday in connection with attacks in 2014, 2019 and 2024, prosecutors said.

He is charged with two counts of kidnapping with bodily injury, one count of armed robbery, four counts of aggravated assault, three counts of aggravated battery, two counts of abuse of an elder person, three counts of false imprisonment, one count of aggravated sexual battery, one count of rape, one count of kidnapping and one count of burglary in the first degree.

DeKalb County Superior Court Judge Nora Polk will preside over the case.

Toliaferro is scheduled for an arraignment on Dec. 11 and remains in the DeKalb County Jail without bond.

The backstory:

The decade-long investigation began on Dec. 24, 2014, when DeKalb County police responded to a house in the 3100 block of Evelyn Street in Tucker, according to prosecutors.

A 54-year-old woman reported that a masked man confronted her in her garage as she was leaving her home, bound her wrists, covered her mouth and sexually assaulted her.

Medical professionals at Grady Memorial Hospital collected a sexual assault kit, allowing the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to develop an unknown male DNA profile for the Combined DNA Index System.

Five years later, on Jan. 30, 2019, police responded to an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Northlake Parkway in Tucker, where a 35-year-old woman said a masked man with a knife tied her up and sexually assaulted her.

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During the 2019 attack, the woman bit her attacker’s hand and drew blood, which crime scene investigators collected, prosecutors said.

In 2021, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed the DNA profiles from the 2014 and 2019 assaults belonged to the same unidentified man.

A third attack occurred on March 26, 2024, when a 67-year-old woman sought help at DeKalb County Fire Station 22 on Montreal Road in Tucker, according to the district attorney's office.

She told officers a masked man with a box cutter forced her into her car as she left a nearby office building, bound her wrists, taped her mouth shut and drove her around for hours while trying to withdraw money from ATMs using her bank cards.

The attacker cut the woman and burned her with a lighter before eventually letting her go, prosecutors said.

Investigators recovered a black drawstring bag left inside her car, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation matched its DNA profile to the 2014 and 2019 cases in September 2025.

Timeline:

While investigators were using forensic investigative genetic genealogy to identify the serial offender, DeKalb County police responded to a fatal stabbing in the 3100 block of Evelyn Street in Tucker on July 3, according to prosecutors.

Officers followed a trail of blood to a vacant property across the street and returned with a search warrant on July 17, where they encountered Toliaferro recovering from knife wounds.

Police arrested Toliaferro and charged him with malice murder, criminal trespass and obstruction of law enforcement officers in the death of 30-year-old Kenyon Jeffries, prosecutors said.

Investigators noticed physical similarities between Toliaferro and victim descriptions of the serial attacker, alongside shared patterns like the Northlake area locations, cutting weapons and bound victims.

Cold Case Task Force investigators obtained search warrants for Toliaferro’s DNA, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed his profile matched the evidence from all three cold cases, according to the district attorney's office.

Prosecutors obtained arrest warrants for the 2014, 2019 and 2024 crimes on Sept. 8, noting that testing was funded by a U.S. Department of Justice grant secured in October 2023.

What we don't know:

The DeKalb County Cold Case Task Force believes Toliaferro may have targeted additional victims, though officials have not yet confirmed if other unsolved cases are linked to him.

Authorities also have not released details regarding how Toliaferro will plead at his upcoming court appearance.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Toliaferro or his alleged crimes is urged to call the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office Tip Line at 404-371-2444.