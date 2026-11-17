article

The Brief The Georgia Chamber is seeking donations for McCaysville flood recovery. All contributions will be directed to the Fannin County Chamber of Commerce. The Fannin County Chamber will distribute the funds to support recovery efforts.



The Georgia Chamber of Commerce is urging people to donate to help McCaysville residents and business owners recover from catastrophic flooding that struck the area about two weeks ago.

What they're saying:

The chamber says all contributions will go to the Fannin County Chamber of Commerce, which will manage and distribute the funds to support recovery efforts.

Donations can be made online or by check to the Georgia Chamber Foundation.

MOST RECENT STORIES

McCaysville crews continue flood cleanup; volunteers needed

Ellijay Jeepers deliver cash, supplies to flood-hit towns again

North Georgia flooding: One week later, what they still need

McCaysville begins cleanup after devastating floods force rescues

North Georgia flooding: Businesses face long road to recovery

Fundraisers for residents and businesses

These GoFundMe campaigns support individuals, families and businesses affected by flooding. Although GoFundMe guarantees donations, these fundraisers have not been vetted by FOX5Atlanta.