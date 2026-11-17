Georgia Chamber seeking donations for McCaysville
MCCAYSVILLE, Ga. - The Georgia Chamber of Commerce is urging people to donate to help McCaysville residents and business owners recover from catastrophic flooding that struck the area about two weeks ago.
What they're saying:
The chamber says all contributions will go to the Fannin County Chamber of Commerce, which will manage and distribute the funds to support recovery efforts.
Donations can be made online or by check to the Georgia Chamber Foundation.
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Fundraisers for residents and businesses
These GoFundMe campaigns support individuals, families and businesses affected by flooding. Although GoFundMe guarantees donations, these fundraisers have not been vetted by FOX5Atlanta.
- Helping the Lawrence Family After the McCaysville Flood — Helps cover cabin repairs, flood cleanup and family expenses.
- McCaysville Flood Relief for Michael and Family — Seeks help with the family’s clothing, temporary housing, food and home repairs.
- Support for McCaysville Flood Recovery — Supports flood recovery efforts in McCaysville.
- Support for McCaysville and Copperhill After the Flood — Supports recovery efforts in both communities.
- David Padgett Flood Recovery — Helps repair David’s home and replace essentials lost in the flood.
- Help Amanda Rebuild Last Stop Bookshop — Helps the bookstore with cleanup, inventory and living expenses.
- Helping Granny Donna Rebuild — Seeks help for Donna’s flood recovery.
- Helping Ashley, Brandon and Kids After Flooding — Helps the family with housing, clothing and transportation needs.
- Help Nana Rebuild After the Flood — Helps cover food, basic needs and transportation after the McCaysville flood.
- Help My Parents Rebuild After Devastating Georgia Flooding — Seeks help with temporary housing, home repairs and replacing lost essentials.
- Help Penny Rebuild After the Flood — Supports Penny’s recovery and rebuilding efforts.
- Help Aunt Jane and Michael Recover — Seeks support for Jane and Michael after the flooding.
- Help Richard and Linda Caldwell — Helps the couple with temporary housing and replacing essentials.
- Dianna’s Flood Recovery Fund — Supports Dianna’s recovery after the flood.
- Help Billy Paschall Rebuild After the Flood — Seeks help with Billy’s rebuilding efforts.
- Help Copperhill General Store — Supports the Copperhill General Store’s recovery.
- Help Annie and Family Rebuild — Seeks help for Annie and her family as they rebuild.
- Support Kenny’s Pizza and Subs After the Flood — Supports the restaurant’s recovery after flood damage.
- Help My Mother-in-Law Rebuild — Seeks help for a family member’s flood recovery.
- Rebuilding Mexico Loco After the Flood — Helps replace flood-damaged equipment and cover reopening costs.
- Help Bearfoot in Blue Ridge Recover After the Flood — Supports Bearfoot’s recovery after the flooding.
- Help Rebuild Downtown Copperhill — Supports recovery for Copperhill businesses, homes and jobs.
- Relief for Brenda O’Neal After Losing Everything — Seeks recovery assistance for Brenda O’Neal.
- Helping Family After a Terrible Flood — Supports a family recovering from flood damage.
- Help Heather’s Family After Flood Loss — Seeks help for Heather’s family after flood-related losses.