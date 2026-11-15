Ellijay Jeepers deliver cash, supplies to flood-hit towns again

The Brief About 50 Jeeps and other vehicles joined the Ellijay Jeepers’ second benefit ride for McCaysville and Copperhill. The group delivered more than $2,200 in cash and vehicles full of supplies, including pet food and Bibles. Officials say supplies are covered for now, but volunteers are still needed for recovery work.



About 50 Jeeps and other vehicles took part in the Ellijay Jeepers’ second benefit ride Saturday, collecting cash and supplies for people affected by flooding in McCaysville and Copperhill, Tennessee.

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What we know:

Participants donated before heading out on a ride through the nearby mountains. Ellijay Jeepers admin Amberleigh Thomas said the group had 53 Jeeps at its first ride last weekend and 50 this weekend.

"So we’ve done another ride this weekend and had 53 Jeeps last weekend and 50 this weekend," Thomas said. "It blew up last weekend, and so everybody would like to participate again."

After the ride, the admin group delivered more than $2,200 in cash to McCaysville Police Chief Michael Earley. Cleanup continues at homes and businesses, though roads have reopened, Earley said.

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What they're saying:

"So we’re still actively cleaning up some of the businesses and the homes in the community here. We’ve got our roadways back open," Earley said. "We’re just trying to go home to home, business to business and see what these people need."

The Jeepers also delivered several Jeeps full of supplies, including pet food and Bibles, to a donation location in the area.

At a different donation location, William Wright, the Fannin County Emergency Management Agency’s donation coordinator, said donations have come from across the region and the country. The community has enough supplies for now, he said.

"The outpouring has been tremendous, and we have everything we need right now for supplies," Wright said.

He said the donations are helping people who lost everything in the flooding.

"We’re so blessed beyond measure to have this stuff, to be able to help those people who lost everything in this terrific flood that we had," Wright said.

PREVIOUS STORY: McCaysville flood recovery: Historic surge damages mountain businesses

What's next:

Officials say volunteers are still needed for the long recovery. Volunteers were asked to meet Sunday at 9 a.m. at McCaysville City Hall.

PREVIOUS STORY: North Georgia flooding: One week later, what they still need

What you can do:

These GoFundMe campaigns support individuals, families and businesses affected by flooding. Although GoFundMe guarantees donations, these fundraisers have not been vetted by FOX5Atlanta.