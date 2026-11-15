Ellijay Jeepers deliver cash, supplies to flood-hit towns again
MCCAYSVILLE, Ga. - About 50 Jeeps and other vehicles took part in the Ellijay Jeepers’ second benefit ride Saturday, collecting cash and supplies for people affected by flooding in McCaysville and Copperhill, Tennessee.
RELATED STORY: North Georgia flooding: How McCaysville, Ellijay avoided worse disaster
What we know:
Participants donated before heading out on a ride through the nearby mountains. Ellijay Jeepers admin Amberleigh Thomas said the group had 53 Jeeps at its first ride last weekend and 50 this weekend.
"So we’ve done another ride this weekend and had 53 Jeeps last weekend and 50 this weekend," Thomas said. "It blew up last weekend, and so everybody would like to participate again."
After the ride, the admin group delivered more than $2,200 in cash to McCaysville Police Chief Michael Earley. Cleanup continues at homes and businesses, though roads have reopened, Earley said.
Courtesy of Samantha Parker
What they're saying:
"So we’re still actively cleaning up some of the businesses and the homes in the community here. We’ve got our roadways back open," Earley said. "We’re just trying to go home to home, business to business and see what these people need."
The Jeepers also delivered several Jeeps full of supplies, including pet food and Bibles, to a donation location in the area.
At a different donation location, William Wright, the Fannin County Emergency Management Agency’s donation coordinator, said donations have come from across the region and the country. The community has enough supplies for now, he said.
"The outpouring has been tremendous, and we have everything we need right now for supplies," Wright said.
He said the donations are helping people who lost everything in the flooding.
"We’re so blessed beyond measure to have this stuff, to be able to help those people who lost everything in this terrific flood that we had," Wright said.
PREVIOUS STORY: McCaysville flood recovery: Historic surge damages mountain businesses
What's next:
Officials say volunteers are still needed for the long recovery. Volunteers were asked to meet Sunday at 9 a.m. at McCaysville City Hall.
PREVIOUS STORY: North Georgia flooding: One week later, what they still need
What you can do:
These GoFundMe campaigns support individuals, families and businesses affected by flooding. Although GoFundMe guarantees donations, these fundraisers have not been vetted by FOX5Atlanta.
- Helping the Lawrence Family After the McCaysville Flood — Helps cover cabin repairs, flood cleanup and family expenses.
- McCaysville Flood Relief for Michael and Family — Seeks help with the family’s clothing, temporary housing, food and home repairs.
- Support for McCaysville Flood Recovery — Supports flood recovery efforts in McCaysville.
- Support for McCaysville and Copperhill After the Flood — Supports recovery efforts in both communities.
- David Padgett Flood Recovery — Helps repair David’s home and replace essentials lost in the flood.
- Help Amanda Rebuild Last Stop Bookshop — Helps the bookstore with cleanup, inventory and living expenses.
- Helping Granny Donna Rebuild — Seeks help for Donna’s flood recovery.
- Helping Ashley, Brandon and Kids After Flooding — Helps the family with housing, clothing and transportation needs.
- Help Nana Rebuild After the Flood — Helps cover food, basic needs and transportation after the McCaysville flood.
- Help My Parents Rebuild After Devastating Georgia Flooding — Seeks help with temporary housing, home repairs and replacing lost essentials.
- Help Penny Rebuild After the Flood — Supports Penny’s recovery and rebuilding efforts.
- Help Aunt Jane and Michael Recover — Seeks support for Jane and Michael after the flooding.
- Help Richard and Linda Caldwell — Helps the couple with temporary housing and replacing essentials.
- Dianna’s Flood Recovery Fund — Supports Dianna’s recovery after the flood.
- Help Billy Paschall Rebuild After the Flood — Seeks help with Billy’s rebuilding efforts.
- Help Copperhill General Store — Supports the Copperhill General Store’s recovery.
- Help Annie and Family Rebuild — Seeks help for Annie and her family as they rebuild.
- Support Kenny’s Pizza and Subs After the Flood — Supports the restaurant’s recovery after flood damage.
- Help My Mother-in-Law Rebuild — Seeks help for a family member’s flood recovery.
- Rebuilding Mexico Loco After the Flood — Helps replace flood-damaged equipment and cover reopening costs.
- Help Bearfoot in Blue Ridge Recover After the Flood — Supports Bearfoot’s recovery after the flooding.
- Help Rebuild Downtown Copperhill — Supports recovery for Copperhill businesses, homes and jobs.
- Relief for Brenda O’Neal After Losing Everything — Seeks recovery assistance for Brenda O’Neal.
- Helping Family After a Terrible Flood — Supports a family recovering from flood damage.
- Help Heather’s Family After Flood Loss — Seeks help for Heather’s family after flood-related losses.