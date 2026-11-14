UGA football commit Marcellus Young Casario dies after medical emergency

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The Brief Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School confirmed Saturday that boarding student and University of Georgia football commit Marcellus Young Casario died Friday following a sudden medical emergency. Known affectionately as "Mar," the defensive lineman came to the northeast Georgia school from Halifax, Nova Scotia, as a junior and planned to graduate in December before enrolling at UGA in January. School leaders remembered Young Casario for his faith, leadership and dedication, while activating counseling and spiritual support services for students and staff.



A Georgia boarding school community and the University of Georgia football program are mourning the death of defensive line commit Marcellus Young Casario, who died Friday following a sudden medical emergency on campus.

What happened?

What we know:

In an updated statement released Saturday, Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School confirmed that Young Casario, a beloved boarding student known to coaches, friends and teammates as "Mar," died Friday after experiencing a sudden medical emergency.

School officials previously said staff immediately followed emergency response protocols Friday morning before emergency crews responded and took him to the hospital. Following the medical emergency, officials postponed Friday night's NCISAA Division I state semifinal football game between Cannon School and Rabun Gap.

According to UGASports via On3, sources said that Georgia head coach Kirby Smart spoke with Rabun Gap's head coach following the loss, while Bulldogs defensive line coach Tray Scott spoke directly with Young Casario's family.

Rabun Gap said it is providing dedicated counseling, spiritual support and care services for students, faculty and staff. School officials also thanked the independent school community, coaches, alumni and extended Rabun Gap family for their prayers and support.

Background on Marcellus Young Casario

The backstory:

UGASports reports that Young Casario reports his interest in the sport began after playing 8-man football.

According to UGASports, he had been enrolled for the past two years at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee, a boarding school on the Georgia-North Carolina border, where he began pursuing a football career. Young Casario committed to the Bulldogs on June 15.

What they're saying:

Young Casario came to Rabun Gap as a junior and quickly became a cornerstone of the campus community, school officials said. His passion for football began at an early age, inspired by his father and grandfather.

On campus, he was known as a natural leader, a loyal friend and an active member of the school's Christian Student Initiative. School officials noted his life was anchored by a scripture he shared on his Instagram page, Psalm 73:26: "My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever."

"He was everything a coach wants in a player. Mar truly embodied our mission to 'love one another.' He was known for his relentless dedication, and his journey as a student-athlete was marked by hard work and true brotherhood with his teammates," Rabun Gap Head Coach Derek White said in the statement.

A standout defensive lineman who committed to Georgia in June, Young Casario was looking forward to graduating from Rabun Gap this December and enrolling at UGA in January, according to the school.

"Mar brought light, faith, and character to everything he did, and his absence is a tremendous void in our close-knit community," Head of School Bob Ahrens said. "Our community is mourning, and our hearts and prayers are with his family in Halifax, his teammates, and his friends as we navigate this unimaginable loss together."

What we don't know:

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School has not released specific details about the medical emergency, asking the media and public to respect the privacy of the Casario family as the community grieves.

Officials also have not yet announced a rescheduled date for the postponed state semifinal football game against Cannon School.