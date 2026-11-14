Georgia hosts Missouri Tigers: Join the UGA Watch Along live

Freeze Warning
from SUN 1:00 AM EST until SUN 9:00 AM EST, Newton County, Catoosa County, Fannin County, Douglas County, Dawson County, Oglethorpe County, Paulding County, Carroll County, Dade County, Jackson County, Gwinnett County, Jasper County, Clayton County, Troup County, Pickens County, Forsyth County, Barrow County, Pike County, Floyd County, Lamar County, DeKalb County, Madison County, North Fulton County, Murray County, Hall County, Heard County, Cobb County, Gordon County, South Fulton County, Fayette County, Butts County, Lumpkin County, Towns County, Walker County, Gilmer County, Morgan County, Coweta County, Whitfield County, Union County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Oconee County, Greene County, Meriwether County, Chattooga County, Bartow County, Putnam County, Henry County, Upson County, Banks County, Clarke County, Cherokee County, Spalding County, Polk County, Haralson County, White County