City of Atlanta to open warming centers ahead of intense cold
ATLANTA, Ga. - As colder temperatures move into the metro area, the City of Atlanta will open emergency warming centers to give residents a safe, warm place to stay overnight.
Atlanta warming center locations
Two city facilities will open tonight at 8 p.m. and remain available through 10 a.m. Sunday, according to the City of Atlanta.
Central Park Recreation Center, located at 400 Merritts Ave. NE in Atlanta, will welcome all residents seeking shelter from the cold.
A second site at Selena S. Butler Park and Recreation Center, located at 98 William Holmes Borders Drive NE in Atlanta, will serve women and children only.
Transportation options
Residents needing a ride to the shelters can catch nightly transportation from the Gateway Center at 8 p.m., city officials said.
Fulton County will provide return transportation back to the Gateway Center once the warming centers deactivate.
Cold weather shelter updates
What we don't know:
Activation times remain subject to change depending on updated forecasts from the National Weather Service.
Residents can find additional updates at www.atlantaga.gov or by following @CityofAtlanta on Facebook and Twitter.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a City of Atlanta press release, which detailed the shelter locations, operating hours, and transportation schedules.