City of Atlanta to open warming centers ahead of intense cold

The Brief The City of Atlanta is opening two warming centers on Saturday at 8 p.m. ahead of dropping temperatures. Shelters at Central Park Recreation Center and Selena S. Butler Park and Recreation Center will remain open until Sunday morning at 10 a.m.. Free nightly transportation is available from the Gateway Center, with Fulton County providing return trips upon deactivation.



As colder temperatures move into the metro area, the City of Atlanta will open emergency warming centers to give residents a safe, warm place to stay overnight.

Atlanta warming center locations

Two city facilities will open tonight at 8 p.m. and remain available through 10 a.m. Sunday, according to the City of Atlanta.

Central Park Recreation Center, located at 400 Merritts Ave. NE in Atlanta, will welcome all residents seeking shelter from the cold.

A second site at Selena S. Butler Park and Recreation Center, located at 98 William Holmes Borders Drive NE in Atlanta, will serve women and children only.

Transportation options

Residents needing a ride to the shelters can catch nightly transportation from the Gateway Center at 8 p.m., city officials said.

Fulton County will provide return transportation back to the Gateway Center once the warming centers deactivate.

Cold weather shelter updates

What we don't know:

Activation times remain subject to change depending on updated forecasts from the National Weather Service.

Residents can find additional updates at www.atlantaga.gov or by following @CityofAtlanta on Facebook and Twitter.