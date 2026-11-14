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Delta Air Lines: Flight delays continue Saturday after nationwide ground stop

By Ella Talmadge
FOX 5 Atlanta
News
Published November 14, 2026 10:50 AM EST
Published November 14, 2026 10:50 AM EST
Delta issues update on ground stop delays
Delta issues update on ground stop delays

Delta issues update on ground stop delays

Delta Air Lines has issued a statement updating the public on delays following a four-hour-long nationwide ground stop. We bring you stories and pictures from affected travelers.

The Brief

    • Delta Air Lines is restoring operations Saturday after an FAA-mandated nationwide ground stop lasted over four hours Friday.
    • Travelers should expect delays and schedule adjustments while the airline works to reposition flight crews and aircraft.
    • Passengers with flexible plans are encouraged to rebook for Monday, Nov. 16, or later at no extra cost.

ATLANTA, Ga. - Delta Air Lines passengers face ongoing flight delays and schedule adjustments Saturday as the carrier works to recover from an FAA-mandated nationwide ground stop that halted operations for more than four hours on Friday.

Delta Air Lines flight delays

What we know:

Flight crews and aircraft are currently being repositioned across the network following the Friday, Nov. 13, disruption, according to a Saturday morning update from Delta Air Lines.

Passengers flying Saturday should expect delays and additional schedule adjustments while operations stabilize.

Delta flexible rebooking options

What you can do:

Travelers with flexible schedules can change their flights to Monday, Nov. 16, or later without paying extra fees, the airline said.

Anyone flying on Saturday should allow extra time at the airport and check the Delta app or delta.com for real-time flight status updates. If a flight is canceled, Delta will automatically rebook affected passengers onto the next best itinerary.

FAA ground stop numbers

By the numbers:

FOX 5 Storm Team's Flight Disruptions Tracker displays canceled in-bound and out-bound Atlanta flights following a four-hour-long nationwide ground stop on November 13, 2026.

The Source: The information in this story was from a Saturday morning operational update issued by Delta Air Lines spokesperson Samantha Moore Facteau and the Delta News Hub.

NewsDeltaHartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport