Delta Air Lines: Flight delays continue Saturday after nationwide ground stop

The Brief Delta Air Lines is restoring operations Saturday after an FAA-mandated nationwide ground stop lasted over four hours Friday. Travelers should expect delays and schedule adjustments while the airline works to reposition flight crews and aircraft. Passengers with flexible plans are encouraged to rebook for Monday, Nov. 16, or later at no extra cost.



Delta Air Lines passengers face ongoing flight delays and schedule adjustments Saturday as the carrier works to recover from an FAA-mandated nationwide ground stop that halted operations for more than four hours on Friday.

Delta Air Lines flight delays

What we know:

Flight crews and aircraft are currently being repositioned across the network following the Friday, Nov. 13, disruption, according to a Saturday morning update from Delta Air Lines.

Passengers flying Saturday should expect delays and additional schedule adjustments while operations stabilize.

Delta flexible rebooking options

What you can do:

Travelers with flexible schedules can change their flights to Monday, Nov. 16, or later without paying extra fees, the airline said.

Anyone flying on Saturday should allow extra time at the airport and check the Delta app or delta.com for real-time flight status updates. If a flight is canceled, Delta will automatically rebook affected passengers onto the next best itinerary.

FAA ground stop numbers

By the numbers:

FOX 5 Storm Team's Flight Disruptions Tracker displays canceled in-bound and out-bound Atlanta flights following a four-hour-long nationwide ground stop on November 13, 2026.