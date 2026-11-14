Zoo Atlanta cancels 2026 IllumiNights lantern festival due to partner challenges

Image 1 of 15 ▼ Displays from a previous Zoo Atlanta IllumiNights celebration in 2024.

The Brief Zoo Atlanta canceled its annual IllumiNights lantern festival after partner Hanart Culture could not bring its artisans from China to Atlanta. Officials said they exhausted all efforts to maintain guest quality standards and will contact ticket holders directly to arrange refunds or return visits. The zoo remains open daily for daytime general admission throughout the holiday season, and will close only on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.



Zoo Atlanta officials canceled the seasonal IllumiNights presented by Georgia Power lantern festival after event partner Hanart Culture was unable to bring its team of artisans from China to build and install the displays.

Zoo Atlanta lantern festival canceled

What we know:

Since the festival began in 2021, Hanart Culture’s artisans have traveled from China each year to construct and install the intricate works of art throughout the zoo, according to Zoo Atlanta. Zoo officials stated they exhausted all efforts to find a solution that would meet the level of quality guests expect before deciding to cancel the event.

Zoo Atlanta is deeply grateful to Presenting Sponsor Georgia Power and Beacon Sponsor Huntington Bank for their support. Zoo officials apologized for any inconveniences or disruption to holiday plans and traditions.

Unanswered festival questions

What we don't know:

Zoo Atlanta has not specified the exact nature of the challenges that prevented Hanart Culture from bringing its team of artisans to Atlanta. Officials also have not announced whether the lantern festival will return in 2027 or if the partnership with Hanart Culture will continue.

Ticket holder refunds and zoo hours

What you can do:

Zoo Atlanta will contact all ticketholders directly to arrange for a refund or a return visit.

The zoo, located at 800 Cherokee Ave. S.E., will remain open daily for daytime general admission throughout the holiday season, except for closures on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. For more information, guests can visit zooatlanta.org.

Zoo Atlanta's new pandas

In April, Zoo Atlanta announced a new International Cooperative Research Agreement on Giant Panda Conservation with the China Wildlife Conservation Association. Two new giant pandas, Ping Ping and Fu Shuang, arrived in Atlanta on Sept. 27, and their newly updated habitat, Arthur M. Blank Panda Grove, opened on Nov. 6.