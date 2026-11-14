Forsyth Street SW homicide: $5,000 reward offered in deadly Atlanta hit-and-run

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The Brief Atlanta police are searching for two suspects and a silver Ford Taurus with no license plate following a deadly hit-and-run on Forsyth Street SW. Surveillance video captured a fight between the victim and an unknown Black man just before the car struck the man at 1:50 a.m. on Oct. 28. Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for anonymous tips that lead to an arrest and indictment in the case.



A man died after a silver Ford Taurus without a tag struck him following a dispute with another man in southwest Atlanta at 1:50 a.m. on Oct. 28, and Atlanta police are now asking the public to help identify two suspects.

Atlanta police homicide investigation

What we know:

Officers responded to a report of a person struck by a vehicle at 34 Forsyth St. SW around 1:50 a.m. on Oct. 28, according to the Atlanta Police Department. When police arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been hit by an unknown vehicle.

Grady EMS transported the man to a local hospital, where he died despite lifesaving efforts, police said. Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit have released surveillance photos and video of the two suspects and the vehicle involved.

Forsyth Street surveillance footage

Timeline:

Surveillance cameras near 34 Forsyth St. SW captured the victim fighting with a Black man at the location, according to investigators. Moments after the fight, a silver Ford Taurus struck the victim.

The man who had been fighting with the victim then got into the Ford Taurus, police said. The driver sped away southbound on Whitehall St. SW in the car, which did not have a tag attached.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the name or age of the man who died. Investigators also have not shared what sparked the fight before the crash.

Crime stoppers reward

What you can do:

Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect, and tipsters do not have to share their names or identifying details. Anyone with information can call the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit directly at 404-546-4235.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling the Crime Stoppers tip line at 404-577-8477 or visiting www.stopcrimeatl.org. Tipsters can also use the P3 app or text CSGA to 738477.