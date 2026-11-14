Man hospitalized after shootout with Chamblee officer at motel: officials

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Crime scene tape around a motel in Chamblee where the GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting.

The Brief The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a man got into a shootout with a Chamblee police officer on Chamblee Tucker Road. Police said a man fired several shots at an officer inside the motel before the officer returned fire and struck him. The man was taken to Grady Hospital in stable condition, and the officer was not hurt.



A man was hospitalized after exchanging gunfire with a Chamblee police officer at Motel 6 near DeKalb Technology Parkway on Saturday, according to the city of Chamblee.

Chamblee officer-involved shooting investigation

What we know:

Chamblee police responded to a report of a man with a gun at the Motel 6 at 2820 Chamblee Tucker Road.

When an officer arrived, a man inside the motel fired several rounds of gunshots at the officer, officials said. The officer returned fire and hit the man during the exchange.

The Chamblee Police Department requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) to look into the shooting, which is standard procedure.

The GBI confirmed it is investigating the incident near Chestnut Drive and Dekalb Technology Parkway. The investigation remains active, Lue said in an email.

Chamblee police are also conducting a separate investigation into the criminal aspect of the case, the city said.

Suspect in custody and hospitalization

The man left the scene after being shot, though police took him into custody shortly after, according to the police department. Paramedics took him to Grady Hospital, where he is stable.

The officer involved in the shooting was unharmed, officials confirmed.

Unreleased details

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the name or age of the man who was shot, nor have they identified the officer involved.

Authorities also have not shared what time the shooting happened on Saturday or what criminal charges the man may face.