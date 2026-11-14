Freeze warning issued across North Georgia; metro counties open shelters

The Brief A Freeze Warning takes effect across North Georgia tonight as temperatures dip into the low 30s and upper 20s for the first time this year. Early Sunday lows are expected to reach 30 degrees in Atlanta and Gainesville, 29 in Canton and Athens, and 23 in Blairsville. The City of Atlanta will open two emergency warming centers from 8 p.m. Saturday through 10 a.m. Sunday, with free transportation available from the Gateway Center.



A winter-like chill has settled over North Georgia on Saturday, bringing brisk winds, below-normal afternoon temperatures and the coldest night of the season so far.

As most of the region prepares to dip below freezing overnight, the City of Atlanta is opening emergency warming centers to give residents a safe, warm place to stay.

Freeze warning and overnight lows

What we know:

Following a chilly Saturday morning that brought a Frost Advisory to parts of metro Atlanta and areas south and east, afternoon temperatures struggled to climb out of the mid-50s across the metro and stayed in the 40s in the North Georgia mountains.

Northerly winds gusting between 15 and 20 mph kept conditions feeling even colder through the day, running roughly 10 degrees below normal for mid-November. Winds will gradually relax tonight, holding around 5 to 10 mph gusts through the evening as a Freeze Warning goes into effect across North Georgia.

FOX 5 Storm Team

By 6 a.m. Sunday, widespread low 30s and upper 20s are expected across the region, with lows dropping to 30 degrees in Atlanta and Gainesville, 29 in Canton and Athens, and 23 in Blairsville. Fans heading to Athens for the Georgia-Missouri game can expect temperatures starting in the upper 50s before quickly dropping into the 40s.

Warming center locations

Dig deeper:

DeKalb County's warming center at The Golden Door (2944 Ember Drive, Decatur) is open nightly through Monday, Nov. 16 at 9 a.m.

Walk-in access starts at 6:30 p.m. and provides shelter, showers, laundry and support services. The county is also running four evening shuttle pickup routes across North DeKalb/Chamblee-Tucker, Central/Decatur/Emory, East/Stone Mountain/Candler and South Central/Memorial Drive/Wesley Chapel.

Residents needing dispatch assistance can call 404-334-3610.

Gwinnett County

Gwinnett County has opened five warming stations from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Sunday night, offering overnight relief, a meal and a place to rest:

Buford Senior Center — 2755 Sawnee Ave., Buford

Shorty Howell Park Activity Building — 2750 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth

Best Friend Park Gym — 6224 Jimmy Carter Blvd., Norcross

Gwinnett Community Resource Center at Bethany Church Road — 3025 Bethany Church Road, Snellville

Lawrenceville Senior Center — 225 Benson St., Lawrenceville

Residents can call 770-822-8850 for more details.

Clayton County

Clayton County activated two sites on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m.: Forest Park Recreation & Leisure Center (803 Forest Parkway, Forest Park, accessible via MARTA Bus Route 193, where guests must arrive by 11 p.m.) and the Clayton County Police Department Headquarters Media Room (7911 North McDonough St., Jonesboro, accessible via MARTA Bus Route 198).

Outreach teams with Ujimay Way (404-267-1853) and Hearts To Nourish Hope (404-375-5341; text only after 11 p.m.) are canvassing the county to provide rides.

Cobb County

In Cobb County, the warming shelter at MUST Ministries Hope House (1297 Bells Ferry Road, Marietta) is open Saturday night for residents needing relief from the cold.

Fulton County

Two city facilities will open tonight at 8 p.m. and remain available through 10 a.m. Sunday, according to the City of Atlanta. Central Park Recreation Center, located at 400 Merritts Ave. NE in Atlanta, will welcome all residents seeking shelter from the cold, while a second site at Selena S. Butler Park and Recreation Center, located at 98 William Holmes Borders Drive NE in Atlanta, will serve women and children only.

Residents needing a ride to the shelters can catch nightly transportation from the Gateway Center at 8 p.m., and Fulton County will provide return transportation back to the Gateway Center once the warming centers deactivate.

Warming trend ahead next week

What's next:

After a frigid start Sunday morning, afternoon highs in Atlanta will rebound to around 57 degrees, though a few gusty breezes will linger in northwest Georgia.

Each day next week will run a little warmer than the previous as high pressure settles in. According to the FOX 5 Storm Team 7-Day Forecast, highs will climb to 62 degrees on Tuesday, 66 on Wednesday, and 68 to 69 degrees by Thursday and Friday — shifting the region from 10 degrees below normal this weekend to about 5 degrees above normal by the end of the workweek.

Cold weather shelter updates

What we don't know:

Activation times remain subject to change depending on updated forecasts from the National Weather Service.