31-year-old man shot, killed in southeast Atlanta: police

The Brief A 31-year-old man was shot and killed late Friday night on Conley Road in southeast Atlanta. Officers responded just before midnight and found the man who had been shot multiple times; he died at the scene. Atlanta homicide detectives are investigating what led up to the shooting, and no arrests have been announced.



Atlanta police are searching for answers after a 31-year-old man was shot and killed late Friday night in southeast Atlanta.

What we know:

The incident happened in the 900 block of Conley Road SE just before midnight Friday. Officers received a call that someone had been shot.

According to the Atlanta Police Department (APD), officers found a 31-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. He died at the scene.

Homicide detectives spent the overnight hours collecting evidence and working to piece together what led up to the shooting. Police said the details released Saturday morning are early findings and could change as the investigation moves forward.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the man's name yet. Investigators also haven't said what sparked the shooting, whether the victim and shooter knew each other, or if officers have identified any suspects.

What you can do:

Anyone who knows something about the shooting is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department Homicide Unit or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).