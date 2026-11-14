Hundreds pack Loganville meeting over proposed Islamic training center

The Brief A planned Loganville mosque and Islamic training center on Lee Byrd Road drew hundreds of residents to a packed City Council meeting Thursday night. Opponents questioned why construction began before the proposal came before the council and demanded city verification of building permits. Supporters pushed back against hostility at the meeting, emphasizing their local ties and inviting neighbors to visit once the facility opens.



A potential Islamic training center and mosque planned for Lee Byrd Road in Loganville has sparked controversy among residents, drawing hundreds of people to a Loganville City Council meeting on Thursday night.

Loganville mosque proposal controversy

What we know:

Hundreds of people packed the Loganville City Council meeting on Thursday night to discuss a proposed 20,000-square-foot Islamic training center on Lee Byrd Road. Dozens of people spoke during the meeting, with each given five minutes to address the council.

Some attendees stood in the parking lot and waited nearly five hours for their turn to speak.

Councilmember Melanie Long said the proposal for the building never came before the council, and officials are currently unsure what happens next.

Permit questions and neighborhood pushback

What they're saying:

Residents expressed frustration that construction had already begun on Lee Byrd Road and questioned why the community is just now learning about the project.

One speaker challenged the city's oversight, saying, "If required permits were never issued, then why hasn’t the city taken enforcement action? We know no permits [were] issued for work being done, and until the city can verify permits are in place, then I'm calling for the construction work to stop."

Another resident questioned the approval process, stating, "I am here only to dispute [the] building of a mosque, that is all. I don’t understand why just now we are hearing about this ... this has been going on. If this is peaceful, why didn’t it go through the normal channels and let us know about things?"

A third opponent raised concerns about growth in the community, telling the council, "You want to build a huge facility to attract hundreds of more outsiders to our small town."

Community supporters defend project

The other side:

Several people also attended the meeting to voice support for the mosque.

One woman told the council she simply wants a place to pray where she lives.

Another supporter expressed dismay over the pushback, saying, "I don’t know what we are all here for today. I've never felt so much hate, bigotry, [and] racism. I don’t know what your guys' decision is today, [or] what you guys can decide what we are here for, truly."

Supporters also pushed back against claims that the mosque does not belong in the community.

One man said, "I want to remind council we are people. We are just as American as the next. I was born here, I have American values."

Another man extended an invitation to curious neighbors, saying, "When the mosque is open, come by and visit us. We have nothing to hide. We have family night, come by and visit us."

Permit verification and zoning status

What we don't know:

City officials have not confirmed whether valid building or land-disturbance permits were issued by municipal departments for the Lee Byrd Road site, or whether the property's existing zoning permits religious assembly without a council vote.

Council review and next steps

What's next:

City leaders have not announced a timeline for reviewing the Lee Byrd Road construction status or scheduling further public hearings on the Islamic training center.