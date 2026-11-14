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31-year-old man shot after apparent drug deal dispute in Atlanta: police

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Atlanta
Published November 14, 2026 8:30 PM EST
Published November 14, 2026 8:30 PM EST
article

Atlanta police cruisers stage near Atlanta Fire Rescue Department Station 9 on Delmar Lane NW in northwest Atlanta after a 31-year-old man shot during a suspected drug transaction dispute was dropped off at the station for emergency medical care on N

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The Brief

    • A 31-year-old man was taken to the hospital after being shot early Saturday morning. Police said someone drove him to a northwest Atlanta fire station.
    • Atlanta police added early findings suggest he was shot after an argument over a drug deal escalated into gunfire.
    • Firefighters treated the man at Station 9 on Delmar Lane before an ambulance took him to the hospital; he was awake and breathing. 

ATLANTA - A 31-year-old man is in the hospital after an argument over a drug deal led to a shooting in Atlanta early Saturday morning, according to police. 

What we know:

Atlanta police were called to Atlanta Fire Rescue Department Station 9 at 3481 Delmar Lane NW around 1:36 a.m. Saturday after getting reports that someone had been shot.

When officers got there, firefighters were already treating a 31-year-old man who had been shot. Police said he was awake and breathing before an ambulance took him to the hospital.

Authorities said after an early investigation, the man appears to have been shot after an argument over a drug deal turned into gunfire. After he was shot, someone drove him to the fire station in a private car to get medical help.

Detectives responded to the scene to work out what led up to the shooting. 

What we don't know:

Police have not released the man's name or shared an update on his condition at the hospital.

Investigators also haven't said where the shooting actually happened, who drove the injured man to the fire station, or whether police have identified any suspects or made any arrests.

The Source: The information in this story comes from the Atlanta Police Department.

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