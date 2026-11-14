Georgia powers past Missouri 48-21 behind Nate Frazier's 3 TDs
ATHENS, Ga. - Georgia jumped out to a commanding lead from the opening whistle and never looked back, rolling past Missouri 48-21 behind three rushing touchdowns from Nate Frazier.
What we know:
Georgia seized control on Missouri's very first offensive snap when linebacker Raylen Wilson intercepted quarterback Austin Simmons, setting up running back Nate Frazier's opening 4-yard touchdown run.
Quarterback Gunner Stockton added an 8-yard rushing score after a 33-yard completion to Isiah Canion, and Frazier capped an 87-yard drive with his second touchdown to put the Bulldogs up 21-0 in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, kicker Peyton Woodring drilled a 41-yard field goal and Stockton connected with Canion for a 12-yard touchdown pass to stretch the lead before Missouri answered with a touchdown pass from Simmons to Naeshaun Montgomery right before halftime.
Sacovie White-Helton sparked the second half with a 58-yard kickoff return to set up another Woodring field goal, and Frazier punched in his third rushing touchdown of the afternoon.
After Georgia pushed its advantage to 48-14 and Missouri answered with a fourth-down touchdown pass to Kenric Lanier II, backup quarterback Ryan Puglisi took over and the Bulldogs' defense held firm in the red zone—forcing a missed 29-yard field goal after a late muffed punt—to seal the 48-21 win.
What's next:
The Bulldogs will be back in action next weekend on the road against Southeastern Conference rival South Carolina. Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 21, at 7:30 p.m. at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C.
The Source: Information in this story comes from official play-by-play statistics from the Georgia-Missouri football game and the University of Georgia Athletics 2026 football schedule.