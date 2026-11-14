Georgia powers past Missouri 48-21 behind Nate Frazier's 3 TDs

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The Brief Georgia defeated Missouri 48-21 behind three rushing touchdowns from running back Nate Frazier and an early defensive spark. Linebacker Raylen Wilson intercepted Missouri's first offensive pass of the game to set up Frazier's opening touchdown just two plays later. Quarterback Gunner Stockton accounted for two touchdowns and connected on multiple downfield throws before Georgia closed out the fourth quarter with a red-zone defensive stand.



Georgia jumped out to a commanding lead from the opening whistle and never looked back, rolling past Missouri 48-21 behind three rushing touchdowns from Nate Frazier.

What we know:

Georgia seized control on Missouri's very first offensive snap when linebacker Raylen Wilson intercepted quarterback Austin Simmons, setting up running back Nate Frazier's opening 4-yard touchdown run.

Quarterback Gunner Stockton added an 8-yard rushing score after a 33-yard completion to Isiah Canion, and Frazier capped an 87-yard drive with his second touchdown to put the Bulldogs up 21-0 in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, kicker Peyton Woodring drilled a 41-yard field goal and Stockton connected with Canion for a 12-yard touchdown pass to stretch the lead before Missouri answered with a touchdown pass from Simmons to Naeshaun Montgomery right before halftime.

Sacovie White-Helton sparked the second half with a 58-yard kickoff return to set up another Woodring field goal, and Frazier punched in his third rushing touchdown of the afternoon.

After Georgia pushed its advantage to 48-14 and Missouri answered with a fourth-down touchdown pass to Kenric Lanier II, backup quarterback Ryan Puglisi took over and the Bulldogs' defense held firm in the red zone—forcing a missed 29-yard field goal after a late muffed punt—to seal the 48-21 win.

What's next:

The Bulldogs will be back in action next weekend on the road against Southeastern Conference rival South Carolina. Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 21, at 7:30 p.m. at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C.