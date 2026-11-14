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45-year-old Dacula man identified in Gainesville police shooting

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Gainesville
Published November 14, 2026 9:06 PM EST
Published November 14, 2026 9:06 PM EST
article

Aerial video from SKYFOX 5 shows Gainesville police units and crime scene tape cordoning off the parking lot behind the New Holland Market shopping center along Jesse Jewell Parkway SE after an officer shot and critically wounded an armed man who ope

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The Brief

    • State investigators have identified the man shot and critically wounded by a Gainesville police officer Thursday afternoon as 45-year-old Alan Degraffinried of Dacula.
    • According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Degraffinried stepped out of his SUV holding a gun, ignored orders to drop it and opened fire while walking toward a woman behind a shopping center on Jesse Jewell Parkway.
    • An officer shot back and hit Degraffinried, who remains in critical condition at a local hospital; no officers or bystanders were hurt.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - A 45-year-old Dacula man remains in critical condition after authorities said he ignored a Gainesville police officer's orders to drop a gun and opened fire on Thursday.

What we know:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the man on Friday as Alan Degraffinried, 45, of Dacula.

According to the GBI, Gainesville police officers were called to the New Holland Market shopping center at 1931 Jesse Jewell Parkway around 4 p.m. on Thursday after receiving reports of a domestic disturbance behind a business.

RELATED: Quick-acting Gainesville officers 'probably saved this woman's life

When officers arrived, they saw Degraffinried get out of his SUV and walk toward a woman while holding a gun, investigators said. 

An officer ordered Degraffinried to drop the weapon, but he ignored the commands, kept walking toward the woman and fired his gun, the GBI added. 

The officer then fired back, hitting Degraffinried, authorities said.

Emergency crews took Degraffinried to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition. Medical staff evaluated the officers at the hospital as a precaution. 

The GBI stated no officers were injured, despite the department stating that the officer was taken to the hospital for medical evaluation and observation.

Gunfire erupts near busy Tesla chargers after 911 flood
Gunfire erupts near busy Tesla chargers after 911 flood

Gunfire erupts near busy Tesla chargers after 911 flood

Two Gainesville police officers are recovering after exchanging gunfire with an armed domestic dispute suspect behind a New Holland Market Kroger on Thursday, leaving the man in critical condition while likely saving a woman's life.

What they're saying:

Gainesville Police Capt. Kevin Holbrook said the shooting unfolded during a peak afternoon shopping rush near Tesla superchargers at the back of the shopping center, yet no bystanders were hit. 

Holbrook credited the officers' quick response with protecting shoppers and likely saving the woman's life.

"These officers did encounter a dangerous situation today, in doing so probably saved this woman's life."

Several of Degraffinried's family members arrived at the shopping center Thursday evening and told reporters they were still trying to figure out what happened and were not ready to comment publicly.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the name of the Gainesville police officer who fired their weapon, nor have they shared an update on the woman involved in the domestic disturbance.

Officials also have not yet announced what criminal charges Degraffinried will face once he recovers.

The Source: Information in this story was gathered from a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, along with earlier on-scene updates from Gainesville Police Department Capt. Kevin Holbrook.

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