Man critical, officer hospitalized after police shooting in Gainesville

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The Brief A man is in critical condition after he opened fire on a Gainesville police officer and the officer shot him behind the New Holland Market shopping center, according to the department. Police said the gunfire erupted after officers responded to a domestic disturbance involving a man and a woman at the back of the shopping center. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation, while the officer was taken to a hospital for evaluation and observation.



A Gainesville police officer shot and critically wounded a man who opened fire on police responding to a domestic disturbance behind a shopping center on Jesse Jewell Parkway.

What we know:

The Gainesville Police Department said its officers responded to a domestic disturbance call involving a man and a woman in the rear of the New Holland Market shopping center, located along Jesse Jewell Parkway Southeast.

According to the department, the man opened fire on an officer upon arrival. The officer returned fire and struck the suspect.

Emergency responders took the suspect to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition. Police said the officer was also taken to the hospital for medical evaluation and observation.

The Gainesville Police Department has requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to lead the investigation into the shooting.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the name or age of the suspect, nor have they identified the officer who fired their weapon.

Police also have not said whether the officer was hit or injured, whether the woman involved in the domestic disturbance was hurt or what led up to the initial call at the shopping center.