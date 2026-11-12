Toys for Tots launches North Georgia campaign with 87,000 toys donated

The Brief Toys for Tots launched its Stone Mountain holiday toy drive Thursday as Gov. Brian Kemp officially proclaimed Toys for Tots Day across Georgia. Organizers have already collected 87,000 toys toward their 1 million goal and need additional gifts for children ages 2 to 12. Community members can volunteer at the North Georgia warehouse or drop off new toy donations at Publix stores beginning Dec. 5.



Toys for Tots kicked off its annual holiday campaign Thursday at a new Stone Mountain warehouse, where organizers are racing to collect 1 million toys for children in need by Dec. 21.

Stone Mountain holiday campaign

What we know:

Gov. Brian Kemp proclaimed Thursday as Toys for Tots Day in Georgia, celebrating the organization's 79th anniversary of serving less fortunate children. Organizers said 87,000 toys have already been donated toward the North Georgia campaign's 1 million goal.

Volunteers from Pure Talk and the Home Depot Foundation joined Marine Corps veterans on Thursday to transform the storage facility into a working distribution center. Pure Talk employees collected more than 1,000 toys and presented the Atlanta chapter with a $10,000 check, while the Home Depot Foundation committed roughly 400 associates across 15 activation days this season.

Toys For Tots holiday campaign details

What we don't know:

Organizers have not yet announced which specific toy categories or age groups will face the biggest shortages later in the season. Officials also have not released a complete schedule of local distribution events for families seeking assistance.

North Georgia campaign goals

By the numbers:

10.5 million: Toys donated by Georgians since 2012.

1 million: The North Georgia campaign's toy collection goal by Dec. 21.

87,000: Toys already donated at the Stone Mountain kickoff.

1,200: Toys unloaded from a single donation truck during Thursday's event.

$10,000: Direct financial contribution donated by Pure Talk.

Veterans and corporate volunteers

What they're saying:

Organizers emphasized that transforming the Stone Mountain facility into an operational hub requires massive community support over the next two months.

"This is the beginning of it all. It's gonna be a frenzied flurry for the next couple months. We rely on volunteers like this to do the heavy lifting and to do the sorting and we welcome anybody to sign up. It's a great way to give. It's a great way serve," an organizer said during the kickoff.

Medal of Honor recipient and retired Army Staff Sgt. Clint Romesha, who read Kemp's proclamation, highlighted the impact of local generosity on future generations.

"You never know what kid might be waking up that didn't think he was going to have a Christmas. Wakes up that morning, sees that, plants a seed. And hopefully when they get older, when they're able to, they can give back more than they have taken," Romesha said.

Monisha Isom, senior manager of Team Depot for the Home Depot Foundation, noted that standing side by side with nonprofits allows associates to step out of store aisles and give back to local families.

How Georgians can help

What you can do:

Organizers said they primarily need new toys for children ages 2 to 12. Community members and organizations can sign up to sort and pack toys at the Stone Mountain warehouse, make cash gifts online or drop off toys at any Publix store starting Dec. 5.

Families in need of holiday assistance can contact 211 to find local toy distribution events.