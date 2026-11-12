State asks to drop charges against Cherokee woman after deputy's firing

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The Brief Prosecutors in Cherokee County plan to drop misdemeanor obstruction charges against Natasha Lopez following an online harassment investigation involving a former sheriff's deputy. Lopez accused former Cpl. Charles Mills of creating a fake Facebook page to target her and her children with explicit AI-generated images. Cherokee County Solicitor General Todd Hayes scheduled a 3 p.m. press conference Thursday to discuss the state's decision in the case.



Prosecutors are abandoning misdemeanor obstruction charges against a Cherokee County woman after an investigation linked a fired sheriff's corporal to a months-long online harassment campaign targeting her family.

What we know:

Cherokee County Solicitor General Todd Hayes will address the state's decision to drop the charges during a briefing at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Prosecutors filed a motion for entry of nolle prosequi in the obstruction case against Natasha Lopez, signaling they are no longer willing to pursue the charges.

The backstory:

The dispute began in August 2025 when former Cherokee County Sheriff's Cpl. Charles Mills went to Lopez's home looking for her son regarding a suspected traffic violation.

Video from the encounter shows Lopez demanding to see a warrant before Mills arrested her on misdemeanor obstruction counts.

ORIGINAL STORY: Former Cherokee County deputy accused of online harassment campaign

After Lopez shared details of the encounter online, a fake Facebook page named "Not So Noble" began harassing her and her family, according to Lopez.

She said the campaign lasted for months and targeted both her and her children using lingerie photos, partial nudity and fake OnlyFans profiles generated by artificial intelligence.

Lopez provided FOX 5 with an email from the Cherokee County Solicitor-General's Office that identified Mills as the owner of the "Not So Noble" Facebook page.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office later fired Mills after officials said they found evidence he had violated the agency's code of conduct.

*Video below from previous coverage

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed whether Mills will face criminal charges for the online harassment or what additional details Hayes plans to share at the afternoon briefing.