4 displaced in house fire; driver crashes after fleeing Atlanta police
ATLANTA - Overnight, four people escaped a house fire in one incident, while a driver crashed into a utility pole after fleeing police in another.
Four people displaced after Allen Drive house fire
What we know:
Four people are displaced after a fire damaged their home overnight on Allen Drive, in a neighborhood off Buford Highway in DeKalb County.
Firefighters were called to the home just before midnight. They said the fire appeared to have started in the back of the house, but its cause has not been determined.
Three adults and a juvenile got out safely. No firefighters were injured.
Driver crashes into utility pole after fleeing police in Buckhead
What we know:
A driver crashed into a utility pole in Buckhead after fleeing a police stop overnight, according to police.
The crash happened on Woodward Way near the Atlanta Beltline’s Northside Trail. Police said officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver took off and struck the pole.
FOX 5 Atlanta photo
What we don't know:
Police have not released information about the driver’s condition or whether the person was taken into custody.