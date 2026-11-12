4 displaced in house fire; driver crashes after fleeing Atlanta police

article

The Brief Four people escaped a house fire overnight on Allen Drive; no injuries were reported. Firefighters believe the blaze started in the back of the home, but its cause is unknown. In Buckhead, a driver crashed into a utility pole after fleeing a police stop; the driver’s condition and custody status have not been released.



Overnight, four people escaped a house fire in one incident, while a driver crashed into a utility pole after fleeing police in another.

Four people displaced after Allen Drive house fire

What we know:

Four people are displaced after a fire damaged their home overnight on Allen Drive, in a neighborhood off Buford Highway in DeKalb County.

Firefighters were called to the home just before midnight. They said the fire appeared to have started in the back of the house, but its cause has not been determined.

Three adults and a juvenile got out safely. No firefighters were injured.

Driver crashes into utility pole after fleeing police in Buckhead

What we know:

A driver crashed into a utility pole in Buckhead after fleeing a police stop overnight, according to police.

The crash happened on Woodward Way near the Atlanta Beltline’s Northside Trail. Police said officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver took off and struck the pole.

FOX 5 Atlanta photo

What we don't know:

Police have not released information about the driver’s condition or whether the person was taken into custody.