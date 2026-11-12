McCaysville intersection reopens after flooding
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FANNIN COUNTY, Ga. - The intersection of Blue Ridge Drive and Toccoa Avenue in McCaysville has reopened to traffic, marking another step in the city’s recovery from devastating flooding.
What we know:
City crews have been working to clear roads since the floods struck. Drivers may now turn right onto Toccoa Avenue toward Mineral Bluff.
The left turn into Copperhill, Tennessee, remains closed until further notice. City officials hope to reopen the connecting road by Friday.
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