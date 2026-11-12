3 injured on swing ride at Columbia County Fair in Grovetown

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The Brief Two 13-year-olds's face unruly child charges after a Columbia County Fair swing ride incident in Grovetown injured three people. Two children suffered bruises and a woman was treated at a local hospital for a cut on her head. State safety inspectors examined the carnival ride after the injuries, though officials have not confirmed if it has reopened.



Two 13-year-olds are facing juvenile charges after an incident on a swing ride at the Columbia County Fair in Grovetown left three people injured, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Deputies charged the two 13-year-olds with unruly child because of their behavior on the fair's swing ride on Saturday after they had already been warned, the sheriff's office said.

The incident left two children with bruising and a woman with a cut to her head.

Paramedics took the woman to a local hospital, where she was treated and released.

What we don't know:

An inspector from the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire inspected the swing ride following the injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

However, officials have not yet confirmed whether the ride is currently operating.

What's next:

The case will be tried in Columbia County Juvenile Court. The court has not yet set a date for the proceedings.