1 arrested after workers restrained in Clayton County $15K pharmacy robbery
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police have arrested one suspect after a group of armed robbers allegedly took off with roughly $15,000 in cash and prescription drugs at a Tara Boulevard pharmacy last week.
What we know:
The robbery happened on Friday at Drug Buddies Pharmacy on Tara Boulevard, according to the Clayton County Police Department.
Police said multiple people walked into the business, pulled out a gun and demanded access to a safe. While the employees were restrained, the suspects stole cash and prescription medications valued at about $15,000.
Clayton County patrol officers and detectives, working alongside the department's gang unit and the DeKalb County Police Department, launched an investigation and tracked down a vehicle believed to be involved in the crime.
Authorities arrested Jameel Drinkard and searched the vehicle, recovering evidence tied to the robbery. Drinkard is charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, terroristic threats, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
What we don't know:
While police said multiple people took part in the robbery, investigators have not released details about any other suspects involved. It's unclear if anyone was injured in the incident.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the robbery is encouraged to contact the Clayton County Police Department.
The Source: Information in this story was provided in a news release from the Clayton County Police Department.