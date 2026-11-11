1 arrested after workers restrained in Clayton County $15K pharmacy robbery

article

The Brief Clayton County police have arrested Jameel Drinkard in connection with an armed robbery that happened on Nov. 6 at Drug Buddies Pharmacy on Tara Boulevard. Multiple suspects pulled a gun on employees, restrained them, and stole roughly $15,000 in cash and prescription medications. Investigators tracked down a vehicle tied to the holdup, arrested Drinkard, and recovered evidence inside the car, while the investigation remains active.



Police have arrested one suspect after a group of armed robbers allegedly took off with roughly $15,000 in cash and prescription drugs at a Tara Boulevard pharmacy last week.

What we know:

The robbery happened on Friday at Drug Buddies Pharmacy on Tara Boulevard, according to the Clayton County Police Department.

Police said multiple people walked into the business, pulled out a gun and demanded access to a safe. While the employees were restrained, the suspects stole cash and prescription medications valued at about $15,000.

Clayton County patrol officers and detectives, working alongside the department's gang unit and the DeKalb County Police Department, launched an investigation and tracked down a vehicle believed to be involved in the crime.

Authorities arrested Jameel Drinkard and searched the vehicle, recovering evidence tied to the robbery. Drinkard is charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, terroristic threats, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

What we don't know:

While police said multiple people took part in the robbery, investigators have not released details about any other suspects involved. It's unclear if anyone was injured in the incident.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the robbery is encouraged to contact the Clayton County Police Department.