Atlanta leaders, community mourns 99-year-old educator killed in fire

The Brief Atlanta leaders and Collier Heights neighbors are mourning Phyllis Lawhorn, a retired 99-year-old educator who died in an early morning house fire. The former Clark Atlanta University professor broke barriers as one of the educators chosen to integrate North Fulton High School during the 1960s. Lawhorn is being remembered for her impact on the community as well as her educational prowess.



City leaders and neighbors are mourning 99-year-old Phyllis Lawhorn, a trailblazing educator and community historian who died Tuesday morning in a fire at her northwest Atlanta home.

Deadly Collier Heights house fire

What we know:

Flames broke out early Tuesday morning at Lawhorn’s longtime home on Larchmont Court Northwest in the Collier Heights neighborhood.

Lawhorn, an original homeowner of the neighborhood, died following the blaze.

Community leaders mourn trailblazer

What they're saying:

Atlanta City Council member Michael Bond praised Lawhorn as a stalwart citizen who spent more than decades actively shaping local history rather than simply watching it unfold.

"With racial attitudes the way they were and people not necessarily wanting black teachers to teach their kids? She was there on the front line," Bond said. "She did it and didn't receive the criticism that you expect."

Collier Heights National Historic District President Dr. Juanita Morton emphasized Lawhorn’s deep neighborhood roots and personal investment in the people around her.

"We have a pride legacy," Morton said. "We stand on shoulders, and she's one of the shoulders that we stand on."

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens posted on social media that Lawhorn lived just around the corner from him, calling her "the glue that kept our little corner of Atlanta connected."

Trailblazing Atlanta educator legacy

The backstory:

In the 1960s, officials selected Lawhorn as one of the Black teachers chosen to integrate North Fulton High School.

Lawhorn then spent 27 years teaching as an English professor at Clark Atlanta University before retiring in 2013.

Dr. Christopher Bass, the interim dean of arts and sciences at CAU, released the following statement following her death:

"Professor Phyllis Lawhorn was a landmark figure at Clark Atlanta University, a highly respected educator whose passion for teaching and unwavering commitment to academic excellence left an indelible mark on generations of students and colleagues.

I had the distinct privilege of witnessing her influence first as an undergraduate student matriculating at Clark Atlanta University and later as a fellow professor during her tenure. From both perspectives, I remember her as stern but fair, an educator who set the gold standard for teaching and mastering the English language. She embodied pedagogy at its finest, holding students to high expectations while equipping them with the knowledge and confidence to succeed. Her expertise was so widely respected that students and fellow professors alike sought her counsel and trusted her discerning review of their written work.

Professor Lawhorn was dependable, principled, and a true beacon of excellence. Although she retired in 2013, her influence remains deeply woven into the academic fabric of Clark Atlanta University. We mourn her tragic passing and celebrate her remarkable legacy of intellectual rigor, uncompromising standards, and an unwavering pursuit of excellence in education.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet confirmed the cause of the fire that broke out inside the home.

What's next:

Bond said it remains too early to know how Atlanta will formally honor Lawhorn, though he believes she is worthy of a city memorial.