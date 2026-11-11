2 arrested in June murder of 17-year-old in Jonesboro, authorities say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - More than four months after a 17-year-old was gunned down in Jonesboro, Clayton County police have arrested two suspects in his death.
What we know:
The shooting happened on June 29 in the 40 block of Darwin Drive in Jonesboro. Clayton County police officers found 17-year-old Fernando Chacon Santana shot. He died at the scene.
ORIGINAL STORY: 17-year-old shot to death Monday on Darwin Drive in Jonesboro
Detectives spent months chasing leads, reviewing neighborhood surveillance footage and talking to witnesses.
On Tuesday, investigators and the U.S. Marshals Service arrested two people and seized evidence connected to the killing.
Police said the shooting was an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the area.
What we don't know:
Police have not released the names or ages of the two people arrested.
Investigators have also not shared a motive or detailed what charges the suspects face.
Authorities have not released any details on the specific evidence seized.
The Source: Information in this story was provided by the Clayton County Police Department.