Clayton County police investigating fatal shooting on Darwin Drive

The Brief Clayton County police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Monday in the 40 block of Darwin Drive in Jonesboro. Responding officers discovered a male victim with gunshot wounds, and medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene. Authorities spent Monday evening collecting evidence, reviewing area surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses to identify a suspect.



A deadly shooting in a Jonesboro neighborhood is under investigation on Monday.

What we know:

It happened in the 40 block of Darwin Drive in Jonesboro. According to the Clayton County Police Department, officers arrived to find a man had been shot. Medics pronounced him dead.

Investigators spent the evening combing through evidence, reviewing surveillance footage and speaking with witnesses.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released the identity or age of the man who was killed. Information regarding potential suspects has not been disclosed, and a motive for the attack remains unknown.

Officials have not stated whether anyone has been taken into custody or if there is an active threat to the surrounding neighborhood.