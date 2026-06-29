Clayton County police investigating fatal shooting on Darwin Drive
JONESBORO, Ga. - A deadly shooting in a Jonesboro neighborhood is under investigation on Monday.
What we know:
It happened in the 40 block of Darwin Drive in Jonesboro. According to the Clayton County Police Department, officers arrived to find a man had been shot. Medics pronounced him dead.
Investigators spent the evening combing through evidence, reviewing surveillance footage and speaking with witnesses.
What we don't know:
Police have not yet released the identity or age of the man who was killed. Information regarding potential suspects has not been disclosed, and a motive for the attack remains unknown.
Officials have not stated whether anyone has been taken into custody or if there is an active threat to the surrounding neighborhood.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Clayton County Police Department, who detailed the initial officer response, as well as department investigators handling the active crime scene.