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Clayton County police investigating fatal shooting on Darwin Drive

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Jonesboro
Published June 29, 2026 9:45 PM EDT
Published June 29, 2026 9:45 PM EDT

The Brief

    • Clayton County police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Monday in the 40 block of Darwin Drive in Jonesboro.
    • Responding officers discovered a male victim with gunshot wounds, and medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.
    • Authorities spent Monday evening collecting evidence, reviewing area surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses to identify a suspect.

JONESBORO, Ga. - A deadly shooting in a Jonesboro neighborhood is under investigation on Monday. 

What we know:

It happened in the 40 block of Darwin Drive in Jonesboro. According to the Clayton County Police Department, officers arrived to find a man had been shot. Medics pronounced him dead. 

Investigators spent the evening combing through evidence, reviewing surveillance footage and speaking with witnesses.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released the identity or age of the man who was killed. Information regarding potential suspects has not been disclosed, and a motive for the attack remains unknown. 

Officials have not stated whether anyone has been taken into custody or if there is an active threat to the surrounding neighborhood.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Clayton County Police Department, who detailed the initial officer response, as well as department investigators handling the active crime scene.

JonesboroNewsCrime and Public Safety