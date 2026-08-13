Former Georgia sheriff candidate caught in Florida after months on the run

The Brief Former Cobb County sheriff candidate and ex-deputy Antaney Hogan was arrested in Jacksonville after months on the run. Authorities held Hogan on a Jasper County larceny warrant involving a vehicle scam, with multiple agencies pursuing him. A victim claims Hogan sold a car for $9,000 in uniform without delivering a title, alongside other financial fraud allegations



A former metro law enforcement officer turned fugitive is in custody after months on the run, according to police.

Investigators arrested former Clayton County deputy and 2024 Cobb County sheriff candidate Antaney Hogan in Jacksonville, Florida.

Jacksonville police arrest

What we know:

Police took Hogan into custody Tuesday in Jacksonville, ending a months-long search by multiple agencies.

Authorities held him on an outstanding Jasper County larceny warrant stemming from an alleged truck scam involving his ex-fiancee.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not confirmed when Hogan will face extradition back to Georgia or the status of his other outstanding warrants.

Vehicle scam claims

The backstory:

Alleged victim, Jay Tenenbaum, said Hogan showed up in uniform and sold him a car for $9,000.

Tenenbaum said Hogan made continuous excuses about the title, stating, "He kept putting off giving me the title, 'Oh, I got it. I'm in Kabul.'"

Tenenbaum admitted he had given up on police catching Hogan after waiting over a year.

Authorities dismissed the warrant after failing to serve it due to a bad address in Cobb County for Hogan.

Ongoing fraud allegations

What they're saying:

South Fulton Police fired Hogan in 2024, less than two weeks after receiving a complaint about a possible vehicle scam.

Hogan also allegedly borrowed $20,000 from a law enforcement co-worker to buy a nonexistent building, repaying only a fraction before disappearing.

Reflecting on the arrest, Tenenbaum advised buyers to "get a real title right away" and added, "this guy needs to go away for a long time."