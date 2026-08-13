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Police search for missing 13-year-old in DeKalb County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
DeKalb County
Published August 13, 2026 10:33 PM EDT
Published August 13, 2026 10:33 PM EDT
article

DeKalb County police are searching for missing 13-year-old Darvin, also known as Marvin, who was last seen in Stone Mountain earlier this week. (Credit: DeKalb County Police Department)

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The Brief

    • 13-year-old Darvin (who also goes by Marvin) was last seen around noon on Aug. 10 leaving the 4900 block of Central Drive in Stone Mountain, according to police.
    • Authorities describe him as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds.
    • He was last seen wearing a black Puma shirt, beige shorts and white/black Adidas shoes, police added.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are searching for a missing 13-year-old who was last seen in Stone Mountain earlier this week. 

What we know:

Authorities said Darvin, who also goes by Marvin, was last seen leaving the 4900 block of Central Drive in Stone Mountain around noon on Aug. 10. 

Police describe him as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds. 

He was last seen wearing a black Puma shirt, beige shorts and black and white Adidas shoes, authorities added. 

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed where Darvin was heading, how he left the area, or the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

Police have not released details regarding his hairstyle or eye color. 

What you can do:

DeKalb County police ask anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts to call 770-724-7710.

The Source: The information in this story came from a Facebook post from the DeKalb County Police Department. 

DeKalb CountyMissing PersonsNews