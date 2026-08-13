Police seek additional victims after Sandy Springs spa arrest

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The Brief Police arrested a massage therapist following a sexual battery complaint at a Sandy Springs spa located on Roswell Road. Investigators shut down Massage and Medspa Solutions after finding the business operating without required local licenses and permits. Authorities are asking additional potential victims who experienced inappropriate contact at the facility to contact police immediately.



A sexual battery report triggered a police investigation that shuttered a Sandy Springs spa and put a massage worker behind bars on Thursday.

What we know:

Police arrested Michael Decker, an employee at Massage and Medspa Solutions on Roswell Road, following a customer complaint filed on Tuesday.

The customer reported being inappropriately touched during a massage session.

Officers conducted a business compliance check at the location during their investigation.

Police shut down the business after determining it was operating without the required business licenses and permits.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed how long Decker worked at the spa prior to his arrest.

It remains unclear if additional criminal charges will be filed as officers review the case.

What you can do:

Detectives believe other clients may have experienced unwanted contact with Decker at the spa.

Anyone with information or similar experiences should email Detective Nanoff at jnanoff@sandyspringsga.gov or call 770-551-6923.