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6 arrested in DeKalb County $2.8M marijuana bust

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
DeKalb County
Published August 13, 2026 9:27 PM EDT
Published August 13, 2026 9:27 PM EDT
article

Six individuals were arrested in a $2.8 million drug bust following a traffic stop last week. (Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

The Brief

    • DeKalb County Sheriff's deputies arrested six people following a traffic stop on Aug. 4.
    • Deputies seized over $40,000 in cash and suspected marijuana valued at more than $2.8 million.
    • A search warrant at a nearby storage facility uncovered 1,200 additional boxes of illegal products.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Six individuals were arrested in a $2.8 million drug bust following a traffic stop last week in DeKalb County, according to the sheriff's office.

What we know:

On Aug. 4, DeKalb County Sheriff's deputies pulled over a van and recovered between 220 and 250 pounds of suspected marijuana from the vehicle.

The traffic stop sparked a broader investigation that led deputies to a DeKalb County storage facility. Executing a search warrant, investigators seized roughly 1,200 additional boxes containing synthetic THC, psilocybin mushrooms, and suspected marijuana products.

In total, law enforcement confiscated over $40,000 in cash and suspected marijuana with an estimated street value exceeding $2.8 million.

All six individuals were taken into custody without incident and transported to the DeKalb County Jail:

  • Safin T. Rajwani
  • Aadil Samnani
  • Nooruddin T. Rajwani
  • Salim Vadsaria
  • Raheen S. Dadani
  • Piyush Vadasariya

Safin Rajwani, Nooruddin Rajwani, Samnani and Vadsaria were charged with marijuana trafficking under the Georgia Controlled Substances Act. 

Dadani was charged with possession of marijuana, and Vadasariya was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance. 

What we don't know:

Authorities did not give specific details regarding the initial traffic stop location or what prompted deputies to pull the van over.

The investigation is active and ongoing at this time.

The Source: The information in this story comes from the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office. 

DeKalb CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews