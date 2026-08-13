Dozens of animals rescued, 2 arrested in major Lamar County cruelty sweep

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The Brief Lamar County animal cruelty investigation on Bell Road led to two arrests and the seizure of 26 animals by local authorities. Law enforcement seized 22 cats and 4 dogs during the operation, with assistance from multiple regional animal control departments. The animal services facility is temporarily closed to the public through next Wednesday to handle processing and ongoing care.



Authorities executing a search warrant on Bell Road seized 26 neglected animals and arrested two individuals on multiple cruelty charges, according to Lamar County Animal Services.

Lamar County police investigation

What we know:

Lamar County Animal Services teamed up with the Lamar County Georgia Sheriff's Office and code enforcement to execute a search warrant on Bell Road on Wednesday.

The operation uncovered 22 cats and four dogs living in conditions that prompted 26 counts of animal cruelty against two arrested individuals.

Barnesville Police Department Animal Control and Spalding County Animal Care and Control assisted in the multi-agency raid. All 26 rescued animals are now safely in county custody receiving medical assessments and veterinary treatment.

Bell Road animal seizure

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the specific identities of the two individuals arrested or the exact nature of the living conditions inside the home. The names of the suspects and further details regarding the criminal charges remain withheld due to the ongoing investigation.

Rescuers and law enforcement officers from multiple regional departments gather on Bell Road in Lamar County to seize 22 cats and 4 dogs during an animal cruelty search warrant execution on August 12, 2026. (Lamar County Animal Services)

Lamar County facility closure

What's next:

The Lamar County Animal Services facility is closed to public access starting Thursday through Wednesday, Aug. 19.

Staff members are utilizing this period entirely for animal care, medical treatments, documentation, and coordination associated with ongoing cases.

Normal public access is scheduled to resume on Thursday, Aug. 20, unless investigators require an extension. Public viewing, fostering, transfer, and adoptions remain suspended until further notice.