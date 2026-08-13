2 employees hospitalized after fire at Mableton supermarket

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The Brief A fire broke out in the kitchen of a supermarket in the 7000 block of Mableton Parkway late Thursday morning. Two employees were taken to a hospital for smoke-related injuries, while two firefighters were treated at the scene for heat and exertion-related injuries. Employees tried to extinguish the cooking fire before firefighters arrived, but everyone was able to evacuate the building.



Two employees were taken to a hospital after a kitchen fire broke out at a supermarket in Cobb County on Thursday morning.

What we know:

Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services said firefighters were called to the 7000 block of Mableton Parkway shortly after 11:30 a.m. for a reported structure fire.

Fire officials said the blaze started as a cooking fire in the kitchen of a local supermercado.

Employees tried to put out fire

Workers initially attempted to extinguish the flames themselves but were unable to get the fire under control and called 911.

Fire crews arrived and began an aggressive attack on the fire while also searching the building for anyone who might still be inside.

Officials said everyone had already evacuated before firefighters arrived.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control and remained at the scene Thursday afternoon conducting salvage and overhaul operations.

Employees, firefighters treated

Two employees were taken to a hospital for treatment of smoke-related injuries. Officials did not provide additional information about their conditions.

Two firefighters were also treated at the scene for injuries related to heat and exertion.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released an estimate of the damage to the business.