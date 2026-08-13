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Train vs tractor-trailer crash shuts down Henry County intersection

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Henry County
Published August 13, 2026 12:01 PM EDT
Published August 13, 2026 12:01 PM EDT
article

A train and tractor-trailer collided by Racetrack Road and Old Griffin Road on August 13, 2026. (SKYFOX 5) 

The Brief

    • A train collided with an 18-wheeler, forcing officials to shut down Racetrack Road and Old Griffin Road.
    • Multiple emergency crews are working on the tracks to clear the wedged tractor-trailer.
    • Authorities have not reported any injuries or provided a timeline for reopening the roadways.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A train crash involving an 18-wheeler has forced the closure of a Henry County intersection as emergency crews clear heavy debris from the tracks. 

Crews respond after a train crashed into a tractor trailer
Crews respond after a train crashed into a tractor trailer

Crews respond after a train crashed into a tractor trailer

Racetrack Road and Old Griffin Road in Henry County are shut down as crews respond to a collision between a train and an 18-wheeler.

What we know:

Racetrack Road and Old Griffin Road are shut down following a collision between a train and a tractor-trailer. 

Aerial views showed the 18-wheeler stuck directly on the tracks. 

Multiple emergency response crews are at the scene working to safely remove the damaged vehicle. 

Image 1 of 4

A train and tractor-trailer collided by Racetrack Road and Old Griffin Road on August 13, 2026. (SKYFOX 5) 

What we don't know:

Police have not said whether anyone was hurt in the impact. Officials have also not provided an estimated time for when the roads will reopen. 

The Source: The information in this story was provided by the Henry County Police Department, along with aerial observations from SKYFOX 5. 

Henry CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews