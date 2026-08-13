Train vs tractor-trailer crash shuts down Henry County intersection

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The Brief A train collided with an 18-wheeler, forcing officials to shut down Racetrack Road and Old Griffin Road. Multiple emergency crews are working on the tracks to clear the wedged tractor-trailer. Authorities have not reported any injuries or provided a timeline for reopening the roadways.



A train crash involving an 18-wheeler has forced the closure of a Henry County intersection as emergency crews clear heavy debris from the tracks.

What we know:

Racetrack Road and Old Griffin Road are shut down following a collision between a train and a tractor-trailer.

Aerial views showed the 18-wheeler stuck directly on the tracks.

Multiple emergency response crews are at the scene working to safely remove the damaged vehicle.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A train and tractor-trailer collided by Racetrack Road and Old Griffin Road on August 13, 2026. (SKYFOX 5)

What we don't know:

Police have not said whether anyone was hurt in the impact. Officials have also not provided an estimated time for when the roads will reopen.