Train vs tractor-trailer crash shuts down Henry County intersection
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A train crash involving an 18-wheeler has forced the closure of a Henry County intersection as emergency crews clear heavy debris from the tracks.
What we know:
Racetrack Road and Old Griffin Road are shut down following a collision between a train and a tractor-trailer.
Aerial views showed the 18-wheeler stuck directly on the tracks.
Multiple emergency response crews are at the scene working to safely remove the damaged vehicle.
A train and tractor-trailer collided by Racetrack Road and Old Griffin Road on August 13, 2026. (SKYFOX 5)
What we don't know:
Police have not said whether anyone was hurt in the impact. Officials have also not provided an estimated time for when the roads will reopen.
The Source: The information in this story was provided by the Henry County Police Department, along with aerial observations from SKYFOX 5.