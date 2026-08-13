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9-year-old boy killed in crash at Athens intersection

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Athens-Clarke County
Published August 13, 2026 9:40 AM EDT
Published August 13, 2026 9:40 AM EDT

The Brief

    • A 9-year-old boy died Tuesday following a weekend vehicle crash at a Lexington Road intersection in Athens, police said.
    • Investigators said a 2018 Dodge Ram hit the child Saturday night as he walked into the street from a Hardee's parking lot.
    • Authorities are asking anyone with information about the fatal crash to reach out to the lead investigator.

ATHENS, Ga. - A 9-year-old boy died Tuesday days after he was hit by a truck at a Lexington Road intersection in Athens, according to police.

What we know:

Officers responded to a single-vehicle collision at the intersection of Lexington Road and Whit Davis Road around 9:07 p.m. on Aug. 8. 

Investigators determined a 2018 Dodge Ram was traveling westbound on Lexington Road when a pedestrian walked southbound into the street from the Hardee's parking lot.

The truck made contact with the pedestrian, identified by police as 9-year-old Maxton Ball of Ellenwood. 

Emergency medical services transported the child to a local hospital with severe injuries, but police later learned he died Tuesday. 

This marks the seventh fatal crash in the jurisdiction in 2026.

What we don't know:

Police have not released additional details about the driver or whether any charges will be filed. Authorities have not said if speed or weather played a role in the crash.

The Source: The information in this article comes from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. 

Athens-Clarke CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews