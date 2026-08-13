9-year-old boy killed in crash at Athens intersection
ATHENS, Ga. - A 9-year-old boy died Tuesday days after he was hit by a truck at a Lexington Road intersection in Athens, according to police.
What we know:
Officers responded to a single-vehicle collision at the intersection of Lexington Road and Whit Davis Road around 9:07 p.m. on Aug. 8.
Investigators determined a 2018 Dodge Ram was traveling westbound on Lexington Road when a pedestrian walked southbound into the street from the Hardee's parking lot.
The truck made contact with the pedestrian, identified by police as 9-year-old Maxton Ball of Ellenwood.
Emergency medical services transported the child to a local hospital with severe injuries, but police later learned he died Tuesday.
This marks the seventh fatal crash in the jurisdiction in 2026.
What we don't know:
Police have not released additional details about the driver or whether any charges will be filed. Authorities have not said if speed or weather played a role in the crash.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.