9-year-old boy killed in crash at Athens intersection

The Brief A 9-year-old boy died Tuesday following a weekend vehicle crash at a Lexington Road intersection in Athens, police said. Investigators said a 2018 Dodge Ram hit the child Saturday night as he walked into the street from a Hardee's parking lot. Authorities are asking anyone with information about the fatal crash to reach out to the lead investigator.



A 9-year-old boy died Tuesday days after he was hit by a truck at a Lexington Road intersection in Athens, according to police.

What we know:

Officers responded to a single-vehicle collision at the intersection of Lexington Road and Whit Davis Road around 9:07 p.m. on Aug. 8.

Investigators determined a 2018 Dodge Ram was traveling westbound on Lexington Road when a pedestrian walked southbound into the street from the Hardee's parking lot.

The truck made contact with the pedestrian, identified by police as 9-year-old Maxton Ball of Ellenwood.

Emergency medical services transported the child to a local hospital with severe injuries, but police later learned he died Tuesday.

This marks the seventh fatal crash in the jurisdiction in 2026.

What we don't know:

Police have not released additional details about the driver or whether any charges will be filed. Authorities have not said if speed or weather played a role in the crash.