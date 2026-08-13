Smoke report forces Delta flight back to Atlanta airport

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The Brief A Delta Air Lines flight bound for Fort Lauderdale made an emergency landing in Atlanta on Thursday morning. Controllers reported smoke in the cockpit of the Airbus jet carrying 181 passengers and crew members. Flight tracking data shows the delayed flight is expected to depart two hours and 30 minutes late.



A Fort Lauderdale-bound Delta Air Lines flight was forced to return to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Thursday morning following reports of smoke inside the cockpit, according to air traffic control audio.

What we know:

Air traffic controllers alerted the fire chief after detecting smoke in the aircraft cockpit shortly after takeoff. The Airbus jet had 181 passengers and crew alongside 17,000 pounds of fuel on board when it turned back.

A Delta spokesperson confirmed the plane landed without incident after crew members detected a smoky odor onboard. FlightAware tracking data indicates the flight is expected to resume its trip to Fort Lauderdale 2 hours and 30 minutes behind schedule.

What they're saying:

A Delta spokesperson stated that flight crew members followed established procedures to ensure everyone on board remained safe.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact cause of the smoky odor detected inside the cockpit. It remains unknown if any passengers required medical evaluation following the emergency landing.