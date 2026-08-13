Expand / Collapse search

Ride Chee Strong to honor Apalachee High School community

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Apalachee High School shooting
Published August 13, 2026 8:01 AM EDT
Published August 13, 2026 8:01 AM EDT
Slow internet in GA; Ride Chee Strong; drive-thru pumpkin
Slow internet in GA; Ride Chee Strong; drive-thru pumpkin

Slow internet in GA; Ride Chee Strong; drive-thru pumpkin

One North Georgia county has been ranked among the worst in the nation for slow internet speeds according to a new study; the annual Ride Chee Strong event to make the anniversary of the mass shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder is coming up; and the "world's largest drive-thru pumpkin" is taking shape at Burt's Pumpkin Farm. 

The Brief

    • The third Ride Chee Strong will bring the Barrow County community together in support of local teachers and Apalachee High School.
    • The Sept. 5 ride comes one day after the second anniversary of the 2024 Apalachee High School shooting that killed two students and two teachers.
    • The route will connect three Barrow County schools before ending at Apalachee High School with a community prayer.

WINDER, Ga. - As Barrow County approaches the second anniversary of the deadly shooting at Apalachee High School, community members are preparing to come together for an annual event focused on support and unity.

What we know:

The Ride Chee Strong is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 5, one day after the anniversary of the Sept. 4, 2024, shooting that killed four people at the school.

Students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, both 14, and teachers Richard Aspinwall, 39, and Cristina Irimie, 53, were killed in the shooting. Nine other people were injured.

Ride connects Barrow County schools

What you need to know:

This year's Ride Chee Strong will symbolically connect three schools in Barrow County.

The route will begin at the Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy before traveling to Winder-Barrow High School and ending at Apalachee High School.

Participants will gather at Apalachee for a community prayer following the ride.

The event is intended to show support for local teachers and the Apalachee High School community as Barrow County continues to remember those killed and affected by the 2024 shooting.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. Sept. 5, with the ride scheduled to begin at noon.

The Source

  • Information for this story provided by the organizers of the ride. 

Apalachee High School shootingNewsThings To Do