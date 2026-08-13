Rabun County ranks among nation's slowest for internet speeds

The Brief Rabun County ranks near the bottom nationally for internet speeds, according to a study from AI readiness platform Faro. Researchers found most of the 25 lowest-ranked counties are in rural areas. Rabun County ranked No. 2,517 among more than 3,000 U.S. counties analyzed.



Rabun County is among the lowest-ranked counties in the country for internet speeds, according to a new study examining broadband and mobile phone data across the United States.

What we know:

Researchers with AI readiness platform Faro analyzed mobile phone and broadband data from more than 3,000 counties nationwide.

The study ranked Rabun County No. 2,517. Researchers also found that nearly all of the counties in the bottom 25 are in rural areas, highlighting the challenges some communities continue to face in accessing reliable, high-speed internet.

Rabun County is in northeast Georgia along the North Carolina and South Carolina state lines.

Rural broadband funding

Dig deeper:

The findings come amid an ongoing national debate over federal funding intended to improve internet access.

The Digital Equity Act was created during the Biden administration to provide federal funding aimed at expanding access to high-speed internet and other digital resources, particularly in underserved communities.

The Trump administration moved last year to end the Digital Equity Act programs. That effort faced a legal challenge, and a federal judge in July struck down the administration's attempt to terminate the programs.

Reliable high-speed internet has become increasingly important for work, education, health care and other everyday services, while many rural communities continue to face gaps in broadband availability and speed.