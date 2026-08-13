Officers search near MARTA station after activity at Fulton jail

The Brief Law enforcement officers were seen outside the Fulton County Jail early Thursday as investigators searched the area with flashlights. Officers later left the jail and began searching near the Garnett MARTA station in downtown Atlanta. Authorities have not yet said what prompted the law enforcement response or what investigators are searching for.



A law enforcement search is underway in downtown Atlanta after officers were initially spotted outside the Fulton County Jail early Thursday morning.

What we know:

A FOX 5 crew saw officers posted near the entrance to the jail while investigators searched the surrounding area with flashlights.

The officers later left the jail and headed toward downtown Atlanta, where authorities were seen searching in the area of the Garnett MARTA station.

What we don't know:

It was not immediately clear what prompted the search or whether authorities are looking for a specific person.

FOX 5 has reached out to Fulton County Jail officials for additional information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.