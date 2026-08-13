Georgia players win prizes as $1.04B Powerball jackpot hits Illinois
ATLANTA - Georgia didn't land the billion-dollar Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, but hundreds of players across the state still walked away with prizes.
What we know:
Four tickets sold in Georgia matched four of the five white balls earning $50,000 each, according to Georgia Lottery results.
Another 71 Georgia tickets won $200 each after winning a $100 prize and having the 2X Power Play multiplier. An additional 173 tickets won $100 each without Power Play.
There were no $1 million winners in Georgia.
$1.04 billion jackpot won in Illinois
The night's biggest prize went to a single ticket sold in Illinois that matched all six numbers to claim the estimated $1.04 billion jackpot.
The winning numbers were 4, 26, 66, 67 and 69, with a Powerball of 9. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.
The jackpot winner can choose between the full $1.04 billion prize paid through an annuity or an estimated $450.5 million lump-sum cash payment. Both amounts are before taxes.
The jackpot ranks as the eighth-largest Powerball prize ever won.
If the Illinois winner chooses the annuity, the prize will be paid through one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.
Other big winners
Tickets sold in Arizona, California, Florida and North Carolina matched all five white balls. The Match 5 prize is generally $1 million, although California lottery prizes are determined differently under the state's pari-mutuel system.
A Massachusetts ticket also matched all five white balls and included Power Play, doubling its prize to $2 million.
Wednesday's drawing was the 44th drawing in the jackpot run. The Powerball jackpot had not been won since May 2, when tickets sold in Florida and Texas split a $20 million jackpot.
How Powerball works
Powerball tickets cost $2 per play. Players can add Power Play for $1, which can multiply most nonjackpot prizes by two, three, four, five or 10 times.
The largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history remains the $2.04 billion Powerball prize won by a ticket sold in California in November 2022.
The Source: Information for above story came from an article published by FOX News and Georgia Lottery.