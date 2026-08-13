Georgia players win prizes as $1.04B Powerball jackpot hits Illinois

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The Brief Four Powerball tickets sold in Georgia won $50,000 in Wednesday night's drawing. Another 244 Georgia tickets won at least $100, including 71 that doubled their prizes with Power Play. The $1.04 billion jackpot went to a single ticket sold in Illinois.



Georgia didn't land the billion-dollar Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, but hundreds of players across the state still walked away with prizes.

What we know:

Four tickets sold in Georgia matched four of the five white balls earning $50,000 each, according to Georgia Lottery results.

Another 71 Georgia tickets won $200 each after winning a $100 prize and having the 2X Power Play multiplier. An additional 173 tickets won $100 each without Power Play.

There were no $1 million winners in Georgia.

$1.04 billion jackpot won in Illinois

The night's biggest prize went to a single ticket sold in Illinois that matched all six numbers to claim the estimated $1.04 billion jackpot.

The winning numbers were 4, 26, 66, 67 and 69, with a Powerball of 9. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

The jackpot winner can choose between the full $1.04 billion prize paid through an annuity or an estimated $450.5 million lump-sum cash payment. Both amounts are before taxes.

The jackpot ranks as the eighth-largest Powerball prize ever won.

If the Illinois winner chooses the annuity, the prize will be paid through one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.

Other big winners

Tickets sold in Arizona, California, Florida and North Carolina matched all five white balls. The Match 5 prize is generally $1 million, although California lottery prizes are determined differently under the state's pari-mutuel system.

A Massachusetts ticket also matched all five white balls and included Power Play, doubling its prize to $2 million.

Wednesday's drawing was the 44th drawing in the jackpot run. The Powerball jackpot had not been won since May 2, when tickets sold in Florida and Texas split a $20 million jackpot.

How Powerball works

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play. Players can add Power Play for $1, which can multiply most nonjackpot prizes by two, three, four, five or 10 times.

The largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history remains the $2.04 billion Powerball prize won by a ticket sold in California in November 2022.