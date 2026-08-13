3 incidents leave 2 dead, 1 critically hurt in DeKalb County

The Brief At least three shootings were reported overnight in DeKalb County, leaving two people dead and another critically injured. Police confirmed an adult was found dead at the Fountain East Condominiums in Lithonia in a case being investigated as a homicide. Shootings were also reported on North Hairston Road and outside a Family Dollar.



At least three reported shootings across DeKalb County overnight left two people dead and another hospitalized in critical condition as investigators worked Thursday morning to determine what led to the violence.

Deadly incident in Lithonia area

What we know:

One of the deaths was reported at the Fountain East Condominiums off Park Lorraine in Lithonia.

A DeKalb County police supervisor at the scene confirmed an adult was found dead and investigators are treating the case as a homicide. Police had not identified the victim or released information about a possible motive early Thursday.

Several DeKalb County police vehicles and crime scene investigators were seen at the condominium complex as the investigation continued.

A woman who has lived at the complex for less than a year said she believes she heard gunshots before discovering a large police presence outside her home.

"It's the first time I've ever seen something like this go down, like something like this happened. So yeah, it's very unsettling," she said.

Police have not confirmed as of early Thursday morning that the person died from gunshots.

Deadly shooting near Stone Mountain

What we know:

The Lithonia investigation came after a confirmed deadly shooting in DeKalb County late Wednesday.

Shortly before 11 p.m., a person was shot and killed on North Hairston Road near the Stone Mountain area.

Police have released few details about the circumstances surrounding that shooting, including what may have led to it or whether investigators have identified a suspect.

Man critically injured outside Family Dollar

What we know:

Around midnight, a man was reportedly shot in the parking lot of a Family Dollar in DeKalb County.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police have not said what led to the shooting or whether anyone has been arrested.

The three investigations unfolded within hours of each other. Police have not indicated that the shootings are connected.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.