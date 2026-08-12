Marietta council approves data center despite six-month moratorium

The Brief Marietta City Council voted 5-2 to approve a controversial 11-acre data center on Powers Ferry Place. The decision came after a standing-room-only meeting marked by protests over noise, environmental impacts and utility costs. A six-month moratorium passed last month did not block the development because the application was submitted earlier.



Marietta City Council members voted 5-2 to approve an 11-acre data center on Powers Ferry Place off Delk Road.

The move followed heated debate and protests outside City Hall over environmental impacts and potential utility bill increases.

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Marietta city council vote

What we know:

know A crowd packed the council meeting, forcing some attendees to watch the proceedings on a television screen in the lobby. Outside, dozens of protestors chanted against data centers, arguing the facilities damage the environment, raise utility costs, lower home values and fail to deliver promised jobs. Joshua Carson, representing the Party for Socialism and Liberation, said the development takes up significant space while money flows out of the area rather than providing jobs.

Supporters countered that rejecting new technology harms the city's ability to grow. Council members questioned potential noise issues from the facility, prompting specialists to address the concerns before the vote. Opponents also voiced frustration with the developer, saying Prime Group Holdings in New York City does not care about the community.

The proposed development would be located near Interstate 75 and Delk Road.

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Marietta data center moratorium

What we don't know:

City officials have not yet announced when construction on the 11-acre site will begin. Although the city approved a six-month moratorium on data centers last month, the restriction does not apply to this project because developers submitted the application before the moratorium went into effect.