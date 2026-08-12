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Marietta council approves data center despite six-month moratorium

By
FOX 5 Atlanta
Marietta
Updated August 12, 2026 10:55 PM EDT Published August 12, 2026 10:03 AM EDT
Marietta council votes 5-2 for new data center
Marietta council votes 5-2 for new data center

Marietta council votes 5-2 for new data center

Marietta officials approved an 11-acre data center project on Powers Ferry Place following strong public opposition.

The Brief

    • Marietta City Council voted 5-2 to approve a controversial 11-acre data center on Powers Ferry Place. 
    • The decision came after a standing-room-only meeting marked by protests over noise, environmental impacts and utility costs. 
    • A six-month moratorium passed last month did not block the development because the application was submitted earlier. 

MARIETTA, Ga. - Marietta City Council members voted 5-2 to approve an 11-acre data center on Powers Ferry Place off Delk Road. 

The move followed heated debate and protests outside City Hall over environmental impacts and potential utility bill increases. 

RELATED: Georgia data center boom brings billions — and growing backlash

Marietta city council vote

What we know:

know A crowd packed the council meeting, forcing some attendees to watch the proceedings on a television screen in the lobby. Outside, dozens of protestors chanted against data centers, arguing the facilities damage the environment, raise utility costs, lower home values and fail to deliver promised jobs. Joshua Carson, representing the Party for Socialism and Liberation, said the development takes up significant space while money flows out of the area rather than providing jobs. 

Supporters countered that rejecting new technology harms the city's ability to grow. Council members questioned potential noise issues from the facility, prompting specialists to address the concerns before the vote. Opponents also voiced frustration with the developer, saying Prime Group Holdings in New York City does not care about the community. 

The proposed development would be located near Interstate 75 and Delk Road.

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Marietta data center moratorium

What we don't know:

City officials have not yet announced when construction on the 11-acre site will begin. Although the city approved a six-month moratorium on data centers last month, the restriction does not apply to this project because developers submitted the application before the moratorium went into effect. 

The Source

  • Information for this story came from a post by PSL Atlanta on social media. Information from previous reporting was also used. The information in this story was gathered from FOX5 reporter Denise Dillon, who was live at the Marietta City Council meeting, as well as public statements made during the meeting by supporters, opponents and city officials. This article has been updated since it was originally published.

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